Jailed Sean 'Diddy' Combs Shockingly THANKS Kanye West and Brands Shamed Rapper His 'Brother' After He Calls For His Release Amid Sickening Hitler-Loving, 'Women-Hating' Online Rant

Sean 'Diddy' Combs now has Kanye West in his corner. Despite their past three-year feud, the embattled rapper expressed his gratitude to West for his public support after West launched an extensive social media tirade calling for President Donald Trump to "Free Puff," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA West called for President Trump to 'Free Puff' in a recent rant on X, calling his downfall an act of racism.

Combs, 55, has been held at the infamous Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, since his arrest last year on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution. The music mogul has strongly denied all allegations and charges, and his bail requests have been denied several times.

Source: MEGA The rapper seemingly put an end to the former beef he had with Combs after the jailed rapper called him 'tone deaf.'

On Thursday, Combs' "frenemie" West publicly expressed his support for him through a series of disjointed social media posts – seemingly putting an end to their years-long beef. West, 47, went on a rant urging President Trump to free Combs from jail while also announcing a new Yeezy clothing line in partnership with his Sean John brand.

In return, Combs shared the controversial rapper's tweets about their clothing collaboration from behind bars. He wrote: "Thank you to my brother @Ye," along with a link to the Yeezy website.

West, who has lost brand deals over shocking social media rants, kicked off his latest by referring to Combs by his old stage name, Puff Daddy. He called to "FREE PUFF," later accusing celebrities of leaving Combs in jail to "rot."

Source: MEGA Combs has been detained since his arrest last year on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution.

West yelled: "ALL THESE CELEBRITY N----S AND B-----S IS P---Y YALL A WATCH OUR BROTHER ROT AND NEVER SAY S---. "THEY TRYNA PROVE A POINT AND YALL KNOW THAT YALL F---ING KNOW THAT AND SITTING LAUGHING AT THE F---ING INTERNET ON INSTAGRAM THIS MAN GAVE HIS LIFE TO US THIS MY IDOL THIS MY HERO." He went on: "WHAT YALL GONE DO CANCEL MY SNEAKER DEAL CANCEL MY RECORD DEAL FREEZE MY ACCOUNTS F--- ALL YALL N----S SLAVERY IS A CHOICE IM SPEAKING MY MIND NOW I AINT EDITING S--- AGAIN EVER."

West further argued Combs' fall was caused by racism, writing: "JUST FOR CLARITY THEY TYRING TO MAKE AN EXAMPLE OUT OF PUFF ME AND MY BROTHER HAD OUR ISSUES BUT THESE WHITE PEOPLE TRYING TO USE PUFF TO SCARE N----S IM NEITHER SCARED NOR BRAVE THIS JUST ME." In addition to posting a series of controversial tweets on X, West took to Instagram to show his support for Combs – tagging Trump in a post saying "FREE DIDDY."

He also seemingly referenced Justin Bieber, adding: "I JUST FOUND OUT THAT PUFF IS NOT ALLOWED TO MAKE OR COLLECT MONEY WHILE HE’S LOCKED UP SO I’MA SEND HIS HALF OF THE MONEY TO JUSTIN." West's support for Combs comes as a surprise for many, considering their feud since 2022 when West released his controversial "White Lives Matter" merchandise. After the music mogul called the message "tone deaf" in a podcast, West shared heated texts between them – including a warning about money and a strange admission of understanding how he hurt people he loves.

Source: MEGA West recently ranted on social media about his wife Bianca Censori's naked Grammy stunt.

While the Heartless rapper made quite a statement with his latest outburst on Combs, it wasn't the only social media rant to grab attention recently. He also recently spouted about Adolf Hitler and his 30-year-old wife Bianca Censori, slamming others' involvement in their relationship.

In one tweet, he wrote: "I'm racist. Stereotypes exist for a reason and they all be true." He said in another: "I have dominion over my wife. This ain't no woke as feminist s---.

West added of his wife: "She's with a billionaire. Why would she listen to any of you dumb a-- broke b------." Following the shocking nearly naked stunt at the 2025 Grammy Awards this past Sunday, fans were left worried as the young model seemed reluctant to take off her coat on the red carpet.

West tweeted: "People say the red carpet look was her decision. Yes, I don't make her do nothing she doesn't want to but she definitely wouldn't have been able to do it without my approval, you stupid a wake pawns. "I have no respect or empathy for anyone living cause no one living can f--- with me but I do love some people and I give them favor."

The disturbing outbursts persisted as West made comments about Hitler, including one where he stated: "I'm a Nazi." In other tweets, he said he "loves Hitler," and "Hitler was sooooo fresh."

Source: MEGA West said he had 'dominion over his wife' and clarified she is a 'billionaire'.