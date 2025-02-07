Bonnie Blue SLAMMED By Sexual Health Company For This Horrifying Mistake She Made During '1,057 Man' Gangbang
OnlyFans model Bonnie Blue claims to have recently set a new record by sleeping with 1,057 men in one day. Now, RadarOnline.com has learned she put 1,056 of them in extreme danger.
The content creator laughed off the big mistake she made with her very first sexual conquest.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Blue recently completed a stunt in which she slept with 1,057 men in under 24 hours. In a post-game interview of sorts on Instagram, the 25-year-old confessed to documentary filmmaker Lee Spooner it didn't start as planned, when she forgot to make sure the first guy was wearing protection.
Blue shared: "Number one out of 1,057 went in raw" before trying to justify what happened: "I'm bent over. At this point, I've got like six other guys in front of me. My hands are busy, my mouth is busy, and then I turn around and I’m like, wait, you're not wrapped up!"
Health officials, however, could barely wrap their heads around her confession – pointing out that her lack of responsibility put everyone after at risk of getting a sexually transmitted infection.
One sexual health expert told The Tab Blue's blasé behavior raised a massive red flag: "Individuals with five or more sexual partners are eight times more likely to have an STI.
"While Bonnie did use protection with every other partner, some STIs such as herpes and HPV can be spread through skin-to-skin contact."
Blue owned up to her mistake on the podcast, but the record-seeker simply chalked it up to an overly-excited partner.
She explained: "I think like when you're in the moment, from the guy's perspective, and they're getting excited, they just sort of forget - which is like completely normal."
Besides, Blue shared, most men don't even wear condoms: "So it's not like an instant, 'I'm about to go inside, let me wrap up'."
The health expert slammed that attitude, saying it "significantly increased the risk for all 1,056 subsequent partners."
The aftermath of the event seemed to take a toll on Blue as well, as she revealed how she physically felt following the lengthy sex session: "I was expecting to feel more sore, you know, if you do a really hard workout, the next day you feel a bit sore? I was expecting to wake up today needing to take painkillers, but I actually haven't whatsoever. And I'm the first to take painkillers.
"The thing that feels the most sore is my legs."
Blue – real name Tia Billinger – then showed her legs, which were covered in bruises and bite marks.
"I think they're fingerprints to be honest," she speculated, and added: "I've got bite marks. My legs feel the most sore, but apart from that, I'm ready for round two."
Despite the aftermath evidence on her body, Blue made it clear she wants more: "I say to them all the time – the dads, the husbands, the students – leave your mark on me.
"Bite me, make me yours for that amount of time. I enjoy it, when they've left marks, whether it's hand prints, bite marks, bruises. I'm ok with that, I quite like it. It's a bit of a turn on actually. Last night was the sorest I've ever felt but today I'm fine."