EXCLUSIVE: Inside 62-Year-Old Cougar Demi Moore's Romance With Andrew Garfield, 41 — Including How He Reminds Her of Ex-Toyboy Ashton Kutcher and Why He's 'Exactly Her Physical Type'
Oscar-nominated cougar Demi Moore has another leading man in her life… and he reminds her of her former toyboy hubby.
RadarOnline.com can reveal she's dating Brit-born star Andrew Garfield after the pair hit it off at the Golden Globes last month.
And Moore, 62, has told pals that handsome Garfield, 41, is very much like her former squeeze Ashton Kutcher.
Moore married Kutcher, who was 15 years her junior, in 2005 but they separated in 2011 before their divorce was finalized two years later.
She and Garfield became a hot topic in January, following her first Golden Globe win for her performance in The Substance.
After the Spider-Man actor announced her as the winner for Best Actress – and marked her triumph by planting a kiss on her hand – the pair were later captured in what appeared to be a deep conversation at The Beverly Hilton.
And now their relationship has properly kicked off.
A source close to the actress gushed: "Demi is totally not ready to settle down just yet, but guess what? She’s got a little romance blossoming on the side, and it’s doing wonders for her! There’s this undeniable spark between her and Andrew, they’re practically electric!
"Not only does Andrew think Demi is absolutely gorgeous, but he also sees her as this incredible talent. And can we talk about his type?
"Tall, fit, and with that creative flair? He’s totally her vibe! Right now, they’re keeping it all under wraps, but the buzz is that Demi is glowing, and everyone’s buzzing about how happy she looks. It’s been said that having her around is just what Andrew needed!
"Now, let’s chat about Demi… she’s such a loving and down-to-earth person. There’s definitely no drama in this situation, just fun times with zero pressure about what’s next. Her daughters are absolutely thrilled; they can’t wait to see their mom dive into some romance again!
"Demi’s really a fascinating mix. On one side, she’s this fierce mama bear, fiercely nurturing, but then there’s her playful, silly side too! People who know her say she’s got the wisdom of an old soul paired with a youthful spirit. It’s no wonder men of all ages find her irresistible, especially younger guys like Andrew! He really reminds her of her days with Ashton.
"And let’s not overlook Andrew! He’s got that playful, funny energy that Demi is seriously drawn to, she absolutely loves a guy who can make her laugh! It’s all still fresh and exciting, but let’s just say, Demi is having a blast, and everyone around her is just so happy for her."
Kanye's at it AGAIN: Rapper Declares He's a Nazi Who Loves Hitler — And Claims Wife Bianca Censori is His Property… As He Calls for Release of Jailed 'Sex Beast' Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Moore was also with Bruce Willis, the father of her three children, and they were married for just over 10 years until 1998.
Their divorce was inked in 2000, but she remains close to her ex-husband and his wife Emma Heming Willis, particularly through the award-winning actor’s battle with dementia.
Garfield was with actress Emma Stone between 2011 and 2015 after they met on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man.
He has also been linked to singer Rita Ora, model Alyssa Miller and Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor.