RadarOnline.com can report the rapper returned to X to post a handful of statements just days after he was bashed regarding his wife's completely sheer dress at the Grammy Awards .

Kanye West has taken to social media with his latest disturbing rants about Adolf Hitler, Sean 'Diddy' Combs , and his wife Bianca Censori.

West, 47, took to the social media platform to post numerous unhinged messages for hours about many different topics.

In one tweet, he wrote: "I'm racist. Stereotypes exist for a reason and they all be true."

In another, he said: "I have dominion over my wife. This ain't no woke as feminist s---."

He continued about his 30-year-old wife: "She's with a billionaire. Why would she listen to any of you dumb a-- broke b------."