Kanye's at it AGAIN: Rapper Declares He's a Nazi Who Loves Hitler — And Claims Wife Bianca Censori is His Property… As He Calls for Release of Jailed 'Sex Beast' Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Kanye West has taken to social media with his latest disturbing rants about Adolf Hitler, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, and his wife Bianca Censori.
RadarOnline.com can report the rapper returned to X to post a handful of statements just days after he was bashed regarding his wife's completely sheer dress at the Grammy Awards.
West, 47, took to the social media platform to post numerous unhinged messages for hours about many different topics.
In one tweet, he wrote: "I'm racist. Stereotypes exist for a reason and they all be true."
In another, he said: "I have dominion over my wife. This ain't no woke as feminist s---."
He continued about his 30-year-old wife: "She's with a billionaire. Why would she listen to any of you dumb a-- broke b------."
After the shocking, nearly naked stunt at the 2025 Grammy Awards this past Sunday, many fans expressed their concern for the young model after she appeared to be hesitant to remove her coat on the red carpet.
West tweeted: "People say the red carpet look was her decision. Yes, I don't make her do nothing she doesn't want to but she definitely wouldn't have been able to do it without my approval, you stupid a wake pawns. I have no respect or empathy for anyone living cause no one living can f--- with me but I do love some people and I give them favor."
The disturbing rants continued with West making remarks about Adolf Hitler, with one claiming: "I'm a Nazi."
In other tweets, he said he "loves Hitler," and "Hitler was sooooo fresh."
West also brought up the disgraced rap mogul, Combs, who is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.
One tweet from West said: "FREE PUFF."
Diddy was arrested back in September 2024 and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution – which he continues to deny.
For West, this isn't the first time the rapper posted unhinged messages on a social media platform.
In October 2022, Adidas cuts ties with West after working together for nearly a decade over his antisemitic remarks.
After the athletic brand was called to end their partnership with the rapper, they announced: "Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect, and fairness."
Gap was another brand that dropped West and pulled all Yeezy clothing from its website and stores.
EXCLUSIVE: Bianca Censori's Naked Grammys Stunt Slammed by Vogue For 'Not Continuing' Feminist Fashion Dialogue — With Brutal Article Tackling 'Slutty' Fashion
In December 2023, Kanye released an apology to the Jewish community for his hurtful words in a statement on Instagram.
He wrote: "I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions. It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future.
"Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity."
West has been married to the 30-year-old since 2022.
He was previously married to reality star Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children with.