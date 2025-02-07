Revealed: George Michael's Sister's Sad Fight to Have His Crumbling $12Million Mansion Restored — And What Happened to Tortured 'Wham!' Star's Massive $121M Fortune
George Michael's crumbling $12million London mansion is finally being restored — but only nine years after the singer's death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the once impressive property has become an eyesore in the posh neighborhood where it sits, with many locals questioning whether it will ever be brought back to its former glory.
They are also wondering how it was ever left to decay, given the former Wham! superstar left a $121million fortune.
One nearby resident said: "We used to see George around but no one seems to have been in the house for years.
"With all that money sloshing about, it's strange that it's taken so long to get around to sorting it out. Why has it taken so long?"
The Careless Whisper singer died aged 53 on Christmas Day 2016, as a result of heart and liver disease.
But it was more than two years later, in May 2019, before court paperwork was finally issued, meaning his estate could be divided up.
The bulk of it went to sisters Yioda and Melanie Panayiotou, while his dad Kyriacos, known as Jack, was handed the use of the singer's horse stud farm in nearby Hertfordshire, where he had lived for years, "for so long as he wishes".
Michael's other homes around the world were sold for large profits, and cash from music royalties and publishing rights continue to pour into the family coffers every year.
Over the past two years alone the chart legend has raked in more than $37m in royalties.
But exactly three years after Michael's death, his eldest sister Melanie, who had also been his hair and make-up artist, was found dead at her North London home aged 59.
Her death was reportedly due to diabetic ketoacidosis. She was buried in Highgate Cemetery besides Michael and their mother Lesley who died of cancer in 1997.
Managing Michael's estate then fell to younger sister Yioda, 62 – who now has control over his remaining fortune.
Unmarried Yioda was one of the few people the singer continued to trust as he became ravaged by booze and substance abuse toward the end of his life.
After their mother's death, she moved in with Michael to help him come to terms with his grief.
Thirty years later, Yioda was handed the keys to his London mansion but was soon struggling to maintain it.
We can reveal she has only now been given the green light by he local council for a swathe of repairs needed to restore the mansion.
EXCLUSIVE: Bianca Censori's Naked Grammys Stunt Slammed by Vogue For 'Not Continuing' Feminist Fashion Dialogue — With Brutal Article Tackling 'Slutty' Fashion
The extensive renovation includes removing a water tank, installing a new roof with solar panels, and replacing the decayed exterior cladding with modern white laminate.
Plans include converting two garages into living quarters "with a more traditional house frontage" which will "reinstate the character of the house".
New decking will be installed around the main house and a window on the upper ground floor will be raised to offer a better view of the garden.
A garage will also be extended to house a "large SUV".
When all the work is complete, Yioda is expected to move back into the pad, which local estate agents predict will be worth well over $12million.