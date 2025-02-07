Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > George Michael

Revealed: George Michael's Sister's Sad Fight to Have His Crumbling $12Million Mansion Restored — And What Happened to Tortured 'Wham!' Star's Massive $121M Fortune

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

George Michael's London home has become an eyesore in his posh former neighborhood.

Feb. 7 2025, Published 10:37 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

George Michael's crumbling $12million London mansion is finally being restored — but only nine years after the singer's death.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the once impressive property has become an eyesore in the posh neighborhood where it sits, with many locals questioning whether it will ever be brought back to its former glory.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Since Michael's death on Christmas Day in 2016, barely anyone has stepped foot into the once impressive property.

Article continues below advertisement

They are also wondering how it was ever left to decay, given the former Wham! superstar left a $121million fortune.

One nearby resident said: "We used to see George around but no one seems to have been in the house for years.

"With all that money sloshing about, it's strange that it's taken so long to get around to sorting it out. Why has it taken so long?"

The Careless Whisper singer died aged 53 on Christmas Day 2016, as a result of heart and liver disease.

Article continues below advertisement

But it was more than two years later, in May 2019, before court paperwork was finally issued, meaning his estate could be divided up.

The bulk of it went to sisters Yioda and Melanie Panayiotou, while his dad Kyriacos, known as Jack, was handed the use of the singer's horse stud farm in nearby Hertfordshire, where he had lived for years, "for so long as he wishes".

Michael's other homes around the world were sold for large profits, and cash from music ­royalties and publishing rights ­continue to pour into the family ­coffers every year.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The former Wham! superstar left a $121million fortune which was divided up among family members, close friends and charities close to his heart.

Article continues below advertisement

Over the past two years alone the chart legend has raked in more than $37m in royalties.

But exactly three years after Michael's death, his eldest sister ­Melanie, who had also been his hair and make-up artist, was found dead at her North London home aged 59.

Her death was reportedly due to diabetic ketoacidosis. She was buried in Highgate Cemetery besides Michael and their mother Lesley who died of cancer in 1997.

Managing Michael's estate then fell to younger sister Yioda, 62 – who now has control over his remaining fortune.

Article continues below advertisement

Unmarried Yioda was one of the few people the singer continued to trust as he became ravaged by booze and substance abuse toward the end of his life.

After their mother's death, she moved in with Michael to help him come to terms with his grief.

Thirty years later, Yioda was handed the keys to his London mansion but was soon struggling to maintain it.

We can reveal she has only now been given the green light by he local council for a swathe of repairs needed to restore the mansion.

READ MORE ON NEWS
bianca censori naked grammys outfit slammed by vogue

EXCLUSIVE: Bianca Censori's Naked Grammys Stunt Slammed by Vogue For 'Not Continuing' Feminist Fashion Dialogue — With Brutal Article Tackling 'Slutty' Fashion

meghan markles recent social media blunder exposed return instagram

Meghan Markle 'Cooking Up a Right Mess' — As First Viewers of Her 'Rubbish' Kitchen Show Blast it For Having NO Actual Chef Skills, ZERO Recipe Ideas… And Barely One Glimpse of 'Henpecked Hubby' Harry

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Careless Whisper superstar's London property will be lived in by his sister Yioda once its been restored to former glory.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The extensive renovation includes removing a water tank, installing a new roof with solar panels, and replacing the decayed exterior cladding with modern white laminate.

Plans include converting two garages into living quarters "with a more traditional house frontage" which will "reinstate the character of the house".

New decking will be installed around the main house and a ­window on the upper ground floor will be raised to offer a better view of the garden.

A garage will also be extended to house a "large SUV".

When all the work is complete, Yioda is expected to move back into the pad, which local estate agents predict will be worth well over $12million.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.