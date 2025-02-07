EXCLUSIVE: Bianca Censori's Naked Grammys Stunt Slammed by Vogue For 'Not Continuing' Feminist Fashion Dialogue — With Brutal Article Tackling 'Slutty' Fashion

It added: "On Sunday, Bianca stepped out in a black fur coat, so far, so fashion, which she soon dropped to reveal a slip so sheer, so without undergarments, that it exposed her uncensored nudity beneath. Kanye, on the other hand, wore a black T-shirt and trousers."

The publication went on to question just how much influence Censori had over her choice of outfit for the biggest night in world music.

Vogue commented: "Days later, the questions we're all asking in the wake of the look circle around Bianca’s sense of autonomy, her sense of liberation, her feminism, our feminism, and her level of complicity in the way she’s showing up on the world stage.

"Though she’s apparently brimming with body confidence, her relationship with Ye, both romantic and image-architectural, has been criticized online as perhaps overly-influential, potentially verging on controlling."