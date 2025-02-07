Your tip
Kanye West
Exclusive

Bianca Censori's Naked Grammys Stunt Slammed by Vogue For 'Not Continuing' Feminist Fashion Dialogue — With Brutal Article Tackling 'Slutty' Fashion

bianca censori naked grammys outfit slammed by vogue
Source: MEGA

Fashion magazine Vogue has ripped into Bianca over her naked Grammys stunt.

Feb. 7 2025

Style Bible Vogue has ripped into Bianca Censori's naked Grammys stunt – and shredded the tacky headline-grabber.

The world's leading fashion publication let rip against "controlling" husband Kanye West, 47, and his clothes-horse wife in a brutal examination of the red carpet event that stunned the world, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Internationally respected Vogue commented: "Where do we start with Bianca Censori, the Australian model, 'head of architecture' at Yeezy, wife of Kanye West, and near-naked woman on the Grammys red carpet?"

bianca censori naked grammys outfit slammed by vogue
Source: MEGA

Vogue took aim at Kanye West, questioning his influence over Censori's controversial Grammys look.

It added: "On Sunday, Bianca stepped out in a black fur coat, so far, so fashion, which she soon dropped to reveal a slip so sheer, so without undergarments, that it exposed her uncensored nudity beneath. Kanye, on the other hand, wore a black T-shirt and trousers."

The publication went on to question just how much influence Censori had over her choice of outfit for the biggest night in world music.

Vogue commented: "Days later, the questions we're all asking in the wake of the look circle around Bianca’s sense of autonomy, her sense of liberation, her feminism, our feminism, and her level of complicity in the way she’s showing up on the world stage.

"Though she’s apparently brimming with body confidence, her relationship with Ye, both romantic and image-architectural, has been criticized online as perhaps overly-influential, potentially verging on controlling."

bianca censori naked grammys outfit slammed by vogue
Source: MEGA

Julia Fox's past claims about West's control over her style have resurfaced amid Censori's Grammys red carpet rumpus.

The mag added it was 30-year-old Censori's apparently mute acceptance of her boob and butt-baring role that was most worrying.

It continued: "There are concerns about this particular woman’s silence: We’ve heard very little from Bianca during her Kanye tenure, a remarkably different situation from his relationships with the endlessly quotable uncut gem Julia Fox and his reality powerhouse ex-wife, Kim Kardashian."

The mag also said it had a "sinking feeling that Bianca’s dress wasn’t meant to continue a fashion dialogue with other women, that it was purely meant to provoke."

bianca censori naked grammys outfit slammed by vogue
Source: MEGA

Censori's sheer Grammys outfit has been branded a stunt that 'lacks feminist dialogue.'

One of its commentators went on: "Most of the women at the Grammys, in a year that felt overwhelmingly celebratory of female excellence, were there for their talent, for their loud-and-clear achievements over the past year.

"We’re all drawing our own lines in the sand as to what constitutes too much for a woman to show: what’s cheap, what’s tarty, what’s slutty. "It could also be argued that it’s Bianca’s body, and therefore Bianca’s choice. I hate to state the obvious, but a woman can wear whatever she wants. A woman can wear as many sheer bodysuits and thongs as she likes.

"A woman can court the male gaze. A woman can make a zillion choices we wouldn’t personally make ourselves and still not have that mean she’s being coerced, that she’s a victim of an overbearing force, that something predatory has happened.

"I don’t think we should assume that because Bianca’s pretty much naked, she’s not fully in control of herself, or that she’s not thoroughly enjoying her exhibitionism.

bianca censori naked grammys outfit slammed by vogue
Source: MEGA

The publication noted Kim Kardashian's reality empire and Fox's bold persona contrasted sharply with Censori's silence.

"We can’t jump to a conclusion just because seeing her virtually in the nude doesn’t feel good. Because Bianca isn’t speaking up, because we’re bereft of any deeper motivations (or personality), the silence has us scrabbling for answers of our own.

"But maybe that’s exactly what Bianca wanted."

West's ex Fox has already gone on record to reveal he controlled what she wore during their short relationship and even told her she needed a boob job.

