Vogue Slated for Launching 'Vile' Attack on Melania Trump After Boss Anna Wintour’s Hero-Worship of Jill Biden and Kamala Harris

Split photo of Anna Wintour and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA/Instagram

Anna Wintour and Melania Trump has been feuding for many years.

Jan. 29 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Vogue has been slated for launching a "vile" attack on President Donald Trump's wife, Melania.

RadarOnline.com can report the magazine's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, a known Democrat, released a vicious review of the First Lady's new White House portrait – after years of publicly worshipping Jill Biden and Kamala Harris.

melania trump stylist liberal designers refusing dress inauguration
Source: MEGA

Vogue released a vicious review of the First Lady's portrait.

Earlier this week, the First Lady released a black-and-white photograph as her newly-revealed White House portrait.

In the photo, Melania is seen striking a powerful pose while leaning forward with her hands on a table with the Washington Monument behind her.

The first lady stunned in her dark-colored suit with a white shirt underneath.

After the release of the photo, the fashion magazine ripped Melania's look and claimed it appeared as if she was starring in an episode of her husband's former show The Apprentice.

The article read: "Trump’s clothing certainly didn’t help the boardroom pastiche. The first lady wore a black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo jacket with satin trimmed lapels over a white button-up, which she paired with a Ralph Lauren cummerbund and trousers.

"The choice to wear a tuxedo—as opposed to a blazer or blouse—made Trump look more like a freelance magician than a public servant.

"It’s perhaps unsurprising that a woman who lived in a gold-encrusted penthouse, whose fame is so intertwined with a reality television empire, would refuse to abandon theatrics—even when faced with 248 years of tradition."

vogue anna wintour reveals reason sunglasses indoors trademark look
Source: MEGA

After sharing the article on X, Vogue followers slammed the magazine as 'petty' and 'pathetic.'

After sharing the article on X, Vogue followers slammed the magazine for the "irrelevant" review.

One replied: "What ever happened to uplifting strong women @voguemagazine? Epic fail."

Another said: "You should delete this, but you won't, because you're stupid."

A third added: "She looks amazing. You all are petty, and we see it now and we are all so sick of it."

A fourth commented: "Vogue you are pathetic. Melania is beautiful and elegant."

Over the years, the magazine has featured former First Ladies such as Jill Biden and Michelle Obama on the cover.

During Donald Trump's first term as President, Vogue broke tradition and didn't feature Melania on their cover while she was First Lady.

Then in 2018, Melania was secretly recorded raging about the magazine not featuring her on the cover.

In the recording, she stated: "Vogue said like, oh, we want to do a profile. Profile? F*** you, profile. I don't need no profile. Yeah, what I need another profile? It might be a cover. I'm like, might be a cover? I don't give a f*** about Vogue and any magazine."

melania trump stylist liberal designers refusing dress inauguration
Source: MEGA

Melania was secretly recorded ripping the magazine back in 2018.

Despite Vogue's harsh criticism, social media users had different opinions on Melania's portrait.

In the comments section of her Instagram post, one user wrote: "Melania Trump is truly remarkable; she embodies strength, elegance, and grace. With her intelligence, patience, and unwavering loyalty, she captivates those around her."

A second wrote: "Fabulously dangerous."

A third added: "The most elegant First Lady... pure class."

A fourth commented: "She means business!!!!"

