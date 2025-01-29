Vogue Slated for Launching 'Vile' Attack on Melania Trump After Boss Anna Wintour’s Hero-Worship of Jill Biden and Kamala Harris

RadarOnline.com can report the magazine's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour , a known Democrat , released a vicious review of the First Lady's new White House portrait – after years of publicly worshipping Jill Biden and Kamala Harris.

Vogue has been slated for launching a "vile" attack on President Donald Trump 's wife, Melania .

The first lady stunned in her dark-colored suit with a white shirt underneath.

In the photo, Melania is seen striking a powerful pose while leaning forward with her hands on a table with the Washington Monument behind her.

After the release of the photo, the fashion magazine ripped Melania's look and claimed it appeared as if she was starring in an episode of her husband's former show The Apprentice.

The article read: "Trump’s clothing certainly didn’t help the boardroom pastiche. The first lady wore a black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo jacket with satin trimmed lapels over a white button-up, which she paired with a Ralph Lauren cummerbund and trousers.

"The choice to wear a tuxedo—as opposed to a blazer or blouse—made Trump look more like a freelance magician than a public servant.

"It’s perhaps unsurprising that a woman who lived in a gold-encrusted penthouse, whose fame is so intertwined with a reality television empire, would refuse to abandon theatrics—even when faced with 248 years of tradition."