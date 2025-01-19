Melania Trump's Stylist Rips Into Liberal Designers For Refusing to Dress First Lady-in-Waiting for Inauguration — And Reveals She Was Barred From Posh Boutique

Since becoming the first lady during her husband's first term, Melania has often opted for European designers like Dior and Hervé Pierre.

Pierre, in particular, has become her go-to stylist, creating iconic looks like the white off-the-shoulder crepe column gown worn at the 2020 inaugural Ball.

He told Women's Wear Daily magazine: "I understand that you can criticize Mrs.Trump. But to say to someone who is coming to shop – full-price – 'You are not welcome here.' That is something that I would have never expected."

The designer told the outlet he purchases Melania's designer outfits from freestanding stores, a practice he continues to this day. He estimates that 95% of her wardrobe is bought this way, rather than from designer showrooms or custom designs, which former first ladies have favored.

He explained: "I don't really do that but for the good reason that the fashion industry is not very welcoming.

"That's no secret. Some are very open-minded and would be able to do something special. But a lot of people are not."