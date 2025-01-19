Your tip
Melania Trump's Stylist Rips Into Liberal Designers For Refusing to Dress First Lady-in-Waiting for Inauguration — And Reveals She Was Barred From Posh Boutique

Photo of Melania and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump's stylist came dorward to defend the former first lady.

Jan. 19 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline Comments

Several fashion designers are shying away from the opportunity to dress Melania Trump for her husband's upcoming inauguration.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former first lady's stylist has spoken out about how designers in the fashion world are refusing to dress her for President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House.

melania trump stylist liberal designers refusing dress inauguration
Source: MEGA

The inauguration of Donald Trump is only days away.

Despite the glamour and prestige that comes with dressing the 54-year-old mother for such an important event, 16 designers were approached to dress Melania, but none responded.

Notable names such as Michael Kors, Prabal Gurung, and Tom Ford either declined to comment or were unavailable for feedback.

This is not the first time designers have shown reluctance to work with Melania. During her husband's first election, prominent designers like Marc Jacobs and Zac Posen publicly refused to dress her.

melania trump stylist liberal designers refusing dress inauguration
Source: MEGA



Since becoming the first lady during her husband's first term, Melania has often opted for European designers like Dior and Hervé Pierre.

Pierre, in particular, has become her go-to stylist, creating iconic looks like the white off-the-shoulder crepe column gown worn at the 2020 inaugural Ball.

He told Women's Wear Daily magazine: "I understand that you can criticize Mrs.Trump. But to say to someone who is coming to shop – full-price – 'You are not welcome here.' That is something that I would have never expected."

The designer told the outlet he purchases Melania's designer outfits from freestanding stores, a practice he continues to this day. He estimates that 95% of her wardrobe is bought this way, rather than from designer showrooms or custom designs, which former first ladies have favored.

He explained: "I don't really do that but for the good reason that the fashion industry is not very welcoming.

"That's no secret. Some are very open-minded and would be able to do something special. But a lot of people are not."

melania trump stylist liberal designers refusing dress inauguration
Source: MEGA

Anna Wintour, longstanding editor-in-chief, famously denied her a repeat appearance in Vogue, despite having the honor of a cover portrait to every other first lady – and even Vice President Kamala Harris in the lead-up to November's election.

When Stefano Gabbana took to Instagram to thank the first lady for wearing one of the brand's signature black tuxedo jackets for her official White House portrait in 2017, branding her proudly as #DGWoman, she ignited an immediate social media backlash from many within the fashion industry.

There were calls to boycott the brand. However, tnstead of backtracking, the brand released a $275 white T-shirt with "boycott", emblazoned on the front, later confirming the item was in direct reference to the criticism.

melania trump stylist liberal designers refusing dress inauguration
Source: MEGA

Ralph Lauren came to Melania's rescue for the first requirement.

