Meghan Markle 'Cooking Up a Right Mess' — As First Viewers of Her 'Rubbish' Kitchen Show Blast it For Having NO Actual Chef Skills, ZERO Recipe Ideas… And Barely One Glimpse of 'Henpecked Hubby' Harry

meghan markles recent social media blunder exposed return instagram
Source: NETFLIX/X

Meghan Markle's new Netflix series has been branded 'nonsense.'

Feb. 7 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Meghan Markle's new kitchen show has been blasted by viewers, who claim the Netflix series features no cooking and zero recipe ideas.

RadarOnline.com can also reveal her husband Prince Harry is "barely glimpsed" and "barely mentioned" on the much-hyped show – in yet another blow for her tanking "showbiz career."

meghan markle delays netflix show amid los angeles wildfire devastation
Source: NETFLIX

With Love, Meghan is mostly a "how-to" guide to entertaining, offering inspiration and ideas for those who aspire to be the 'perfect hostess.'

The diva duchess' series – soppily titled With Love, Meghan is mostly a "how-to" guide to entertaining, offering inspiration and ideas for those who aspire to be the perfect hostess, we can reveal.

A source said: "There is no point at which Meghan says 'take 200 grams of flour' or anything like that. It's a nonsense bit of rubbish and an ego trip for her with no substance.

"She's tried to make it some kind of magical and beautiful guide to hosting and entertaining rather than a how-to cookery show. It's about inspiration – more like, 'Why not try and make this kind of pasta or this kind of dessert'. And Harry isn't in it.

"It's all her, and all about her."

trump plot oust prince harry visa drugs scandal
Source: MEGA

Viewers tuning in hoping to see Prince Harry were also badly let down.

The eight-part series will now launch on March 4 after Meghan, who lives with Harry in Montecito, California, felt it being screened it as planned on January 15 – eight days after the L.A. wildfires broke out – would be insensitive amid the catastrophic fallout from the killer infernos.

In a statement, she said: "I'm thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state."

Produced by Meghan, 43, and her team at Archewell – the business she set up with Harry, 40 – together with the Intellectual Property Corporation, an offshoot of Sony, With Love's promotional material features the gloopy blurb: "Create wonder in every moment."

meghan markle engagement ring
Source: Netflix

Markle's delayed series on Netflix is likely to be her last with the streamer.

Netflix said the show "blends practical how-tos and candid conversation with friends, new and old".

It adds: "Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection, and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected.

"She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same."

However, it is is also likely to be the final project in Meghan and Harry’s $100million deal with the streaming giant.

//mindy kaling hollywood feuds
Source: Getty Images

The Office star Minda Kaling is one of a string of celebrity guests who appears on With Love, Meghan.

Guests on the show include actress Mindy Kaling and chefs Alice Waters and Roy Choi.

A number of Meghan's personal friends, including her make-up artist Daniel Martin, Delfina Blaquier – who is married to Prince Harry's best pal, polo player Nacho Figueras – and fashion designer Tracy Robbins, whose partner is Paramount boss Brian Robbins, will also appear.

Last month, Blaquier wrote on Instagram about the project: "Congrats for the love and hard work you put into this project of yours! So grateful to be a part of it – I can't wait to see all you have to share."

Blaquier and her husband also featured in Netflix show Polo, made by Prince Harry.

It was screened in December but received scathing reviews.

Robbins appeared in the trailer for With Love and is seen chinking glasses with Meghan.

Martin, who did Meghan's make-up for her wedding in 2018 and also attended her baby shower in New York in 2019, told fans online: "My culinary confidence is due to @meghan and I'm so excited for you all to watch this!"

