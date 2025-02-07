EXCLUSIVE: 'Desperate' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Set to Jet Off for 'Healing Holiday' After Being Slammed Over L.A. Wildfires 'PR Stunts' — As Divorce Rumors Keep Raging

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to pack their bags and jet off on a "healing holiday" after their reputation went further up in smoke.

The royals are reeling after being slammed over their alleged Los Angeles wildfire stunts and a shock splash by society mag Vanity Fair saying their marriage was under strain – with the publication even saying she had been touting a tell-all "post-divorce" book, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The couple were branded "disaster tourists" after volunteering at efforts to help those hit by the L.A. wildfires, before the duchess postponed the new Netflix show With Love, Meghan amid the tragedy until March.