Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Desperate' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Set to Jet Off for 'Healing Holiday' After Being Slammed Over L.A. Wildfires 'PR Stunts' — As Divorce Rumors Keep Raging

desperate prince harry meghan markle healing holiday divorce rumors
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to fly to the Bahamas on a 'healing holiday' as their marriage is hit by more crises.

Feb. 7 2025, Published 6:55 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to pack their bags and jet off on a "healing holiday" after their reputation went further up in smoke.

The royals are reeling after being slammed over their alleged Los Angeles wildfire stunts and a shock splash by society mag Vanity Fair saying their marriage was under strain – with the publication even saying she had been touting a tell-all "post-divorce" book, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The couple were branded "disaster tourists" after volunteering at efforts to help those hit by the L.A. wildfires, before the duchess postponed the new Netflix show With Love, Meghan amid the tragedy until March.

Article continues below advertisement
desperate prince harry meghan markle healing holiday divorce rumors
Source: MEGA

Billie Eilish joined Markle's latest mission, but critics say it was just another PR stunt.

Article continues below advertisement

Markle has just been slammed again for enlisting pop star Billie Eilish to helping source a new tour t-shirt for a fan who lost her clothes in the fires and then posting a weepy Instagram video about the mission.

Harry, 40, and Markle, 43, who are parents to Archie, five, and Lilibet, three, are now planning a holiday to the Bahamas without their kids in a bid to get their relationship back on track after being offered a bolthole.

A source in their luxury Montecito neighborhood told us: "Meghan and Harry are really feeling the heat lately, both in their personal lives and careers, and it seems like it's taking a major toll on their marriage.

Article continues below advertisement
desperate prince harry meghan markle healing holiday divorce rumors
Source: MEGA

Tyler Perry has offered Prince Harry and Markle a private Bahamas retreat as their marriage faces even more scrutiny.

Article continues below advertisement

"With constant rumors swirling around about their relationship, those pesky damaging stories making the rounds, ongoing family drama, and their Hollywood careers hanging by a thread, it’s no wonder they’re struggling right now.

"Word on the street is that Meghan finally convinced Harry that they need a little getaway, just the two of them.

"They're planning to jet off to a private island next month, leaving Meghan’s mum and their nannies behind to handle the kids. I

"Initially, Harry was a bit wary about how it would look to escape to a friend's luxurious island while California’s dealing with such devastation, but Meghan reassured him that they really deserved this break.

"He’s come to terms with the fact that prioritizing his well-being and his family’s future is crucial.

Article continues below advertisement
desperate prince harry meghan markle healing holiday divorce rumors
Source: MEGA

With Hollywood careers in limbo and family drama mounting, the couple is plotting a kid-free getaway.

Article continues below advertisement

"Pals of Meghan are buzzing that this trip is all about healing and reconnecting.

"Just imagine them alone on one of the world’s most gorgeous private islands, with staff catering to their every need! It sounds like the perfect setting for them to finally have those heart-to-heart talks without any distractions or excuses getting in the way."

The pair's friend and filmmaker Tyler Perry, 55, who loaned the couple his $18million Los Angeles home when they first quit royal life in 2020, before settling down in Montecito, is thought to have given them a private place to stay.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Composite photo of Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian's Most Naked Moments From Sizzling Full-Body Mirror Pics to Going Topless While Eating

Composite photo of Lily Phillips.

OnlyFans 'Orgy Queen' Lily Phillips' Hottest Bikini Snaps — As X-Rated Star Continues to Push the Boundaries With Daring Sex Feats

Article continues below advertisement
desperate prince harry meghan markle healing holiday divorce rumors
Source: MEGA

Harry is fresh off a courtroom victory against press baron Rupert Murdoch.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Our source concluded: "Tyler has offered up his Bahamas home to the couple. He told Meghan to take the time to reconnect and repair, insisting that she and Harry needed time away from everyone, even the kids."

Harry is also still coming to terms with his courtroom win over the UK press after tabloid papers hacked his phone and admitted to harassing him and his late mother, Princess Diana.

He has pocked millions of dollars in damages and an apology from media mogul Rupert Murdoch's publishing empire.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.