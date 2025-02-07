EXCLUSIVE: 'Desperate' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Set to Jet Off for 'Healing Holiday' After Being Slammed Over L.A. Wildfires 'PR Stunts' — As Divorce Rumors Keep Raging
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to pack their bags and jet off on a "healing holiday" after their reputation went further up in smoke.
The royals are reeling after being slammed over their alleged Los Angeles wildfire stunts and a shock splash by society mag Vanity Fair saying their marriage was under strain – with the publication even saying she had been touting a tell-all "post-divorce" book, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The couple were branded "disaster tourists" after volunteering at efforts to help those hit by the L.A. wildfires, before the duchess postponed the new Netflix show With Love, Meghan amid the tragedy until March.
Markle has just been slammed again for enlisting pop star Billie Eilish to helping source a new tour t-shirt for a fan who lost her clothes in the fires and then posting a weepy Instagram video about the mission.
Harry, 40, and Markle, 43, who are parents to Archie, five, and Lilibet, three, are now planning a holiday to the Bahamas without their kids in a bid to get their relationship back on track after being offered a bolthole.
A source in their luxury Montecito neighborhood told us: "Meghan and Harry are really feeling the heat lately, both in their personal lives and careers, and it seems like it's taking a major toll on their marriage.
"With constant rumors swirling around about their relationship, those pesky damaging stories making the rounds, ongoing family drama, and their Hollywood careers hanging by a thread, it’s no wonder they’re struggling right now.
"Word on the street is that Meghan finally convinced Harry that they need a little getaway, just the two of them.
"They're planning to jet off to a private island next month, leaving Meghan’s mum and their nannies behind to handle the kids. I
"Initially, Harry was a bit wary about how it would look to escape to a friend's luxurious island while California’s dealing with such devastation, but Meghan reassured him that they really deserved this break.
"He’s come to terms with the fact that prioritizing his well-being and his family’s future is crucial.
"Pals of Meghan are buzzing that this trip is all about healing and reconnecting.
"Just imagine them alone on one of the world’s most gorgeous private islands, with staff catering to their every need! It sounds like the perfect setting for them to finally have those heart-to-heart talks without any distractions or excuses getting in the way."
The pair's friend and filmmaker Tyler Perry, 55, who loaned the couple his $18million Los Angeles home when they first quit royal life in 2020, before settling down in Montecito, is thought to have given them a private place to stay.
Our source concluded: "Tyler has offered up his Bahamas home to the couple. He told Meghan to take the time to reconnect and repair, insisting that she and Harry needed time away from everyone, even the kids."
Harry is also still coming to terms with his courtroom win over the UK press after tabloid papers hacked his phone and admitted to harassing him and his late mother, Princess Diana.
He has pocked millions of dollars in damages and an apology from media mogul Rupert Murdoch's publishing empire.