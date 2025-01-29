EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Considering ANOTHER Legal Action' — This Time Against Vanity Fair — For Targeting Him and Wife Meghan in Brutal 'American Hustle' Takedown
Prince Harry is now sharpening his sword to slay another media giant after Vanity Fair labeled his new life in the States an 'American Hustle.'
Furious Harry and wife Meghan Markle are "discussing their options" with attorneys after being "deeply hurt" by the mag's frontpage bombshells, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The article included accusations they are the "most entitled, disingenuous people on the planet" and floated rumours that Markle's team had been shopping around for a deal for her to write a "post-divorce book."
Fresh from vanquishing media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, insiders say he now has the magazine's publishers in his sights.
An insider said: "This article is disturbing on multiple levels, leaving Meghan feeling utterly humiliated and betrayed.
"Harry was equally taken aback. It was a relentless attack on their reputations and they are deeply hurt.
"This situation can't be brushed aside. Vanity Fair carries significant influence and credibility in elite social circles on both sides of the Atlantic, and the breadth of the allegations is alarmingly extensive and harmful.
"Harry has made several phone calls to explore his legal options and to see if he has a claim for damages against the magazine. They are discussing their options."
Elsewhere in the Vanity Fair article, Meghan was accused of being "cold and withholding" towards staff, taking the idea for her Archetypes podcast from another employee, and acting like a "Mean Girls teenager", while it was claimed that Harry had failed to make friends in the half-a-decade since moving Stateside.
Despite the scathing write-up about the couple, who tied the knot in 2018, and share children Archie, five, and Lilibet, three, the article did go on to say how deeply in love they are.
One source told the publication: "They are so hot for each other. Like, you know how you meet those couples where you’re like, 'The way they’re looking at each other, I should probably not be here right now'."
In a move that would have made his mother "proud", according to Harry's uncle, last week the jubilant royal exile elicited an "unequivocal apology" from News Group Newspapers, plus a huge payout, for "serious intrusion" into his private life and that of Diana, Princess of Wales by UK tabloids.
He received a pay-out of around $12million.
"It's wonderful that Harry fought for, and gained, an apology to his mother," his uncle Earl Spencer said afterward, adding: "She would be incredibly touched at that, and rightly proud."
Harry had vowed to make his crusade against the newspapers that harmed him and those closest to him his "life's work".
And he is also now preparing another court fight over the future safety of his children.
The Duke of Sussex's next mission will decide whether he will bring his children to visit the UK, RadarOnline.com revealed last week.
His case begins in April and may prove decisive when it comes to his troubled relationship with his father King Charles.
Harry’s lawyers will appeal against a UK High Court judgment upholding a Home Office decision to downgrade his security provision in the UK when he stepped back as a senior working royal in 2020.