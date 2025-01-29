Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Considering ANOTHER Legal Action' — This Time Against Vanity Fair — For Targeting Him and Wife Meghan in Brutal 'American Hustle' Takedown

prince harry considering another legal action
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is said to be now sharpening his sword to slay another media giant.

Jan. 29 2025, Published 11:17 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince Harry is now sharpening his sword to slay another media giant after Vanity Fair labeled his new life in the States an 'American Hustle.'

Furious Harry and wife Meghan Markle are "discussing their options" with attorneys after being "deeply hurt" by the mag's frontpage bombshells, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The article included accusations they are the "most entitled, disingenuous people on the planet" and floated rumours that Markle's team had been shopping around for a deal for her to write a "post-divorce book."

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry considering another legal action
Source: MEGA

Harry has sets his sights on Vanity Fair after taking down Rupert Murdoch in court.

Article continues below advertisement

Fresh from vanquishing media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, insiders say he now has the magazine's publishers in his sights.

An insider said: "This article is disturbing on multiple levels, leaving Meghan feeling utterly humiliated and betrayed.

"Harry was equally taken aback. It was a relentless attack on their reputations and they are deeply hurt.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry considering another legal action
Source: MEGA

Harry and Markle are exploring legal options after scathing accusations in the society magazine, sources say.

Article continues below advertisement

"This situation can't be brushed aside. Vanity Fair carries significant influence and credibility in elite social circles on both sides of the Atlantic, and the breadth of the allegations is alarmingly extensive and harmful.

"Harry has made several phone calls to explore his legal options and to see if he has a claim for damages against the magazine. They are discussing their options."

Elsewhere in the Vanity Fair article, Meghan was accused of being "cold and withholding" towards staff, taking the idea for her Archetypes podcast from another employee, and acting like a "Mean Girls teenager", while it was claimed that Harry had failed to make friends in the half-a-decade since moving Stateside.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry considering another legal action
Source: MEGA

The Sussexes insist their marriage is solid.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the scathing write-up about the couple, who tied the knot in 2018, and share children Archie, five, and Lilibet, three, the article did go on to say how deeply in love they are.

One source told the publication: "They are so hot for each other. Like, you know how you meet those couples where you’re like, 'The way they’re looking at each other, I should probably not be here right now'."

In a move that would have made his mother "proud", according to Harry's uncle, last week the jubilant royal exile elicited an "unequivocal apology" from News Group Newspapers, plus a huge payout, for "serious intrusion" into his private life and that of Diana, Princess of Wales by UK tabloids.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry considering another legal action
Source: MEGA

Harry's $12million privacy payout left Earl Spencer proud of his nephew's marathon court fight.

Article continues below advertisement

He received a pay-out of around $12million.

"It's wonderful that Harry fought for, and gained, an apology to his mother," his uncle Earl Spencer said afterward, adding: "She would be incredibly touched at that, and rightly proud."

Harry had vowed to make his crusade against the newspapers that harmed him and those closest to him his "life's work".

And he is also now preparing another court fight over the future safety of his children.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
stus image templates

'The Voice U.S.' star Ryan Whyte Maloney's Cause of Death Confirmed As Suicide After He Was Found Dead Aged 44 — Following Final Haunting Instagram Clip Showing Him at a Bar

kardashiana doing everything to keep timothee chalamet in their world

'Scheming' Kardashian Clan 'Doing Everything They Can' to Keep A-List Phenomenon Timothée Chalamet In Their World to 'Boost Their Sagging Brand'

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry considering another legal action
Source: MEGA

Harry's upcoming security court battle could help mend his relationship with King Charles if he wins.

The Duke of Sussex's next mission will decide whether he will bring his children to visit the UK, RadarOnline.com revealed last week.

His case begins in April and may prove decisive when it comes to his troubled relationship with his father King Charles.

Harry’s lawyers will appeal against a UK High Court judgment upholding a Home Office decision to downgrade his security provision in the UK when he stepped back as a senior working royal in 2020.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.