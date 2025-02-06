Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Meghan Markle
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Hammered With Threats and Hate Over Latest 'Crocodile Tears' L.A. Wildfires 'PR Stunt' — 'Just Stay in Your Mansion and Shut the F—- Up'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Social media users bashed Markle for sharing the story about the victim.

Feb. 5 2025, Published 9:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Meghan Markle has been bombarded with threats from residents furious at her latest emotional response to the Los Angeles wildfires.

And a former butler to King Charles said her weepy Instagram post about helping a fire victim "raised questions" despite her "good intentions," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle hammered death threats
Source: MEGA

Fans bashed the royal on social media platforms.

Article continues below advertisement

The Duchess of Sussex shared the candid footage, appearing visibly moved as she revealed how she secured signed Billie Eilish merchandise for a 15-year-old who lost everything in the Altadena fires.

But residents were quick to hammer the royal on social media pages.

One local wrote: "She needs to shut up or else. Just a massive virtue signaler. Can't someone get her to shut up. I've got no house, no home and she's crying over a t-shirt."

Article continues below advertisement

Another person said on Reddit: "Another PR stunt for Meghan and yet more crocodile tears. She needs to shut the (f---) up and stay in her mansion. The people are grieving for their homes - not their clothes."

Markle and her husband Prince Harry have already been slammed as "disaster tourists" for an earlier trip to a soup kitchen to visit victims of the blazes.

And former butler to King Charles Grant Harrold said: "I think whether you love or hate her, there's a lot of different feelings out there towards her.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle hammered death threats
Source: MEGA

Social media users questioned why she shared the story on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

"This is one of the good things she's done. She's using her position to make a slight difference to someone's life.

"I think if you're able to do that, that's amazing. To put it on Instagram makes people question why she's doing that.

"But I do think to do something like this is fantastic.

"When you've got that position that you can make a slight difference in someone's life.

"What's going on is devastating and it's awful and it's great to see celebrities trying to kind of rally around and do things like this.

"I think this is actually using her position to something good, which is fantastic."

Article continues below advertisement

The 43-year-old explained that a few weeks ago, she and Prince Harry visited Altadena, a town devastated by the January wildfires. During their visit, they met a mother and her 15-year-old daughter, whose home had been completely destroyed.

As they walked through the wreckage, the young girl shared that she had been hoping to find a treasured Billie Eilish concert t-shirt, which had been left in the washing machine or dryer before the fire.

Article continues below advertisement
billie eilish riddled with signs of paranoia and anxiety
Source: MEGA

Markle secured Billie Eilish merchandise for the young victim.

Article continues below advertisement

Realizing the shirt was lost forever, Meghan took it upon herself to reach out to the What Was I Made For? singer, hoping to make things right. In the clip, she revealed her efforts paid off—Eilish responded in a big way, sending the teen a collection of signed merchandise.

"I thought of everybody that I knew and I made a voice note, and I was like, 'Please can someone get this voice note to Billie Eilish? Here's what I'm asking,'" Meghan explained.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Composite photo of Lady Gaga and Michael Polanksy

Lady Gaga Has 'Undergone Massive Make-UNDER' – On Orders of Conservative Businessman Fiancé Michael Polansky

Photo of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Make Rare Appearance Together Despite Rumors Pop Star is Set for '$300M Divorce' – As His Concerning Behavior Is Pushing Model Away

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle being branded a hypocrite
Source: MEGA

Markle explained how she was able to contact the singer for help.

Beaming with excitement, she panned the camera to reveal the haul of merchandise she had secured for the teen—including a signed lunchbox, t-shirts, and more.

"I don't even know what this stuff means, but it's signed for her!" The duchess laughed, admitting she felt "old" for not knowing whether the lunchbox was a key part of Eilish’s fandom.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.