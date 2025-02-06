EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Hammered With Threats and Hate Over Latest 'Crocodile Tears' L.A. Wildfires 'PR Stunt' — 'Just Stay in Your Mansion and Shut the F—- Up'
Meghan Markle has been bombarded with threats from residents furious at her latest emotional response to the Los Angeles wildfires.
And a former butler to King Charles said her weepy Instagram post about helping a fire victim "raised questions" despite her "good intentions," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duchess of Sussex shared the candid footage, appearing visibly moved as she revealed how she secured signed Billie Eilish merchandise for a 15-year-old who lost everything in the Altadena fires.
But residents were quick to hammer the royal on social media pages.
One local wrote: "She needs to shut up or else. Just a massive virtue signaler. Can't someone get her to shut up. I've got no house, no home and she's crying over a t-shirt."
Another person said on Reddit: "Another PR stunt for Meghan and yet more crocodile tears. She needs to shut the (f---) up and stay in her mansion. The people are grieving for their homes - not their clothes."
Markle and her husband Prince Harry have already been slammed as "disaster tourists" for an earlier trip to a soup kitchen to visit victims of the blazes.
And former butler to King Charles Grant Harrold said: "I think whether you love or hate her, there's a lot of different feelings out there towards her.
"This is one of the good things she's done. She's using her position to make a slight difference to someone's life.
"I think if you're able to do that, that's amazing. To put it on Instagram makes people question why she's doing that.
"But I do think to do something like this is fantastic.
"When you've got that position that you can make a slight difference in someone's life.
"What's going on is devastating and it's awful and it's great to see celebrities trying to kind of rally around and do things like this.
"I think this is actually using her position to something good, which is fantastic."
The 43-year-old explained that a few weeks ago, she and Prince Harry visited Altadena, a town devastated by the January wildfires. During their visit, they met a mother and her 15-year-old daughter, whose home had been completely destroyed.
As they walked through the wreckage, the young girl shared that she had been hoping to find a treasured Billie Eilish concert t-shirt, which had been left in the washing machine or dryer before the fire.
Realizing the shirt was lost forever, Meghan took it upon herself to reach out to the What Was I Made For? singer, hoping to make things right. In the clip, she revealed her efforts paid off—Eilish responded in a big way, sending the teen a collection of signed merchandise.
"I thought of everybody that I knew and I made a voice note, and I was like, 'Please can someone get this voice note to Billie Eilish? Here's what I'm asking,'" Meghan explained.
Beaming with excitement, she panned the camera to reveal the haul of merchandise she had secured for the teen—including a signed lunchbox, t-shirts, and more.
"I don't even know what this stuff means, but it's signed for her!" The duchess laughed, admitting she felt "old" for not knowing whether the lunchbox was a key part of Eilish’s fandom.