EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Hammered With Threats and Hate Over Latest 'Crocodile Tears' L.A. Wildfires 'PR Stunt' — 'Just Stay in Your Mansion and Shut the F—- Up'

And a former butler to King Charles said her weepy Instagram post about helping a fire victim "raised questions" despite her "good intentions," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Meghan Markle has been bombarded with threats from residents furious at her latest emotional response to the Los Angeles wildfires.

One local wrote: "She needs to shut up or else. Just a massive virtue signaler. Can't someone get her to shut up. I've got no house, no home and she's crying over a t-shirt."

But residents were quick to hammer the royal on social media pages .

The Duchess of Sussex shared the candid footage, appearing visibly moved as she revealed how she secured signed Billie Eilish merchandise for a 15-year-old who lost everything in the Altadena fires.

And former butler to King Charles Grant Harrold said: "I think whether you love or hate her, there's a lot of different feelings out there towards her.

Markle and her husband Prince Harry have already been slammed as "disaster tourists" for an earlier trip to a soup kitchen to visit victims of the blazes.

Another person said on Reddit: "Another PR stunt for Meghan and yet more crocodile tears. She needs to shut the (f---) up and stay in her mansion. The people are grieving for their homes - not their clothes."

Social media users questioned why she shared the story on social media.

"This is one of the good things she's done. She's using her position to make a slight difference to someone's life.

"I think if you're able to do that, that's amazing. To put it on Instagram makes people question why she's doing that.

"But I do think to do something like this is fantastic.

"When you've got that position that you can make a slight difference in someone's life.

"What's going on is devastating and it's awful and it's great to see celebrities trying to kind of rally around and do things like this.

"I think this is actually using her position to something good, which is fantastic."