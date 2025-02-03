Your tip
Lady GaGa

Lady Gaga Slated For Launching Into 'Odd, Meaningless, Cult-Like' Woke Speech About Transgender Community at 2025 Grammy Awards — As She Drops New Single

Photo of Lady Gaga
Source: MEGA

Lady Gaga was ripped for her speech focused on transgender people at the Grammys.

Feb. 3 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Lady Gaga has been ripped apart following her acceptance speech at Sunday's Grammy Awards, as the singer put the focus on the transgender community.

The 38-year-old, who won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance with Bruno Mars for the song Die With a Smile, said the "queer community deserves to be lifted up" following President Donald Trump's controversial executive orders, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

gags grammy speech
Source: MEGA

Gaga used her Grammy acceptance speech to speak out about the transgender community.

While on stage with Mars, Gaga told the audience: "... I just want to say tonight that transpeople are not invisible. Transpeople deserve love. The queer community deserves to be lifted up."

"Music is love," the entertainer added.

While A-listers in the crowd, including Beyonce and Billie Eilish, applauded Gaga's comments, not everyone on social media was as supportive.

One person raged: "Hollywood is a cult and we all see it now. America doesn't want these ideas floating around anymore. Shut up and stop telling people what their morals should be. Just dance, monkey."

Another cried: "'The queer community deserves to be lifted up' is an odd meaningless statement. Why do they deserve it? And lift up to where?" while a critic complained, "So lame. Why can’t they just entertain without the constant virtue signaling?"

Following Gaga's speech, the singer dropped her new single Abracadabra, which will be part of her upcoming seventh album, Mayhem.

On the first day of his second presidential term, Trump made clear the United States will only recognize two genders (male and female) and that those “are not changeable.”

The 78-year-old also signed an executive order to restrict access to gender-affirming care for transgender children and teenagers younger than 19, and another order banning transgender people from serving openly in the military.

jailed sex beast diddy begs trump pardon joe exotic
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump said United States will only recognize two genders (male and female).

Meanwhile, Gaga is looking to be more low-key moving forward, recently revealing she intends on leaving drugs and alcohol in the past.

"I used to drink a lot and smoke a lot, and I was always looking for an out. I used to call it the trap door," she said during an interview for Elle.

She continued: "I used to be like, 'I need an escape route.' And I stopped doing that. And I actually started feeling it. Being present. As an artist, it's hard to go through that and not want to share that with my fans."

Gaga, who is engaged to CEO Michael Polansky, also pushed back on those who think she's now living less wild.

She explained: "It's funny; sometimes I worry people will say I'm boring these days, but honestly thank God I’m boring. Thank God! Because I was living on the edge. I don't know what was going to happen to me living that way. So, the fact that I have these answers, on the one hand, I'm like, 'Oh man, snooze fest!'"

"But actually, I'm so grateful. Because I found a sense of happiness and joy that is true to me," she added.

lady gaga disease music video
Source: MEGA

Gaga has been a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community throughout her career.

The hitmaker is also planning to have children in the "not so distant future."

