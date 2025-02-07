Sex Scandal-Hit Gérard Depardieu a 'Walking Heart Attack' Who 'Will Definitely Die if He's Jailed' — Unless He Gets Help For Killer Obesity NOW
Awaiting trial on ugly sexual assault charges, massive pudgeball Gérard Depardieu looks like a heart attack waiting to happen, sources warn.
Insiders say the fallen French acting hero fears he won't live to gobble another eclair if he's jailed and a medical expert warned he'll croak if he doesn't get help IMMEDIATELY, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 76-year-old supersized star faces up to five years behind bars and an $80,947 fine if convicted of the sex charges and "knows he couldn't survive on prison food," said an insider.
"Gérard has lived this pampered existence and gorged on gourmet food and alcohol, and it's one of the reasons he's trying to postpone proceedings."There's a very real threat to his life if he's locked away."
An estimated 20 women have accused the Man in the Iron Mask hulk of disgusting sexual attacks, including two who worked with him on the 2022 film Les Volets Verts.
Prosecutors say the actor groped a set dresser in her 50s, pinning her against him. as his hands roamed over her body while saying "obscene" things.
Depardieu allegedly groped the second woman on the set and on a street, according to prosecutors.
Depardieu, whose trial is set for March, has vehemently denied the abuse charges.
Sources said he suffers from diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity, so his life is already on the line.
Florida-based Dr Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated the star, believes Depardieu lugs 350 pounds on his 5-foot-11 frame.
"You can diagnose his diabetes just by looking at him," said the doctor. "He has massive abdominal obesity and tries to hide it by putting clothes all over his massive belly."
The diabetes puts him at risk for dementia, heart attack, stroke, kidney damage and many cancers, Mirkin added.
"He should be put on an immediate diet that severely restricts and avoids all sugar-added foods and drinks, mammal meat, fried foods, bread, spaghetti, macaroni, pretzels, bagels, almost all dry breakfast cereals, and everything else made from flour," the medic said.
"He also needs a supervised exercise program. He should not go out and try to exercise by himself because it is too dangerous."
Mirkin also warned: "This is an emergency situation, and he must get controlled medical help immediately, if not sooner."