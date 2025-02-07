Sex Scandal-Hit Gérard Depardieu a 'Walking Heart Attack' Who 'Will Definitely Die if He's Jailed' — Unless He Gets Help For Killer Obesity NOW

The 76-year-old supersized star faces up to five years behind bars and an $80,947 fine if convicted of the sex charges and "knows he couldn't survive on prison food," said an insider.

"Gérard has lived this pampered existence and gorged on gourmet food and alcohol, and it's one of the reasons he's trying to postpone proceedings."There's a very real threat to his life if he's locked away."

An estimated 20 women have accused the Man in the Iron Mask hulk of disgusting sexual attacks, including two who worked with him on the 2022 film Les Volets Verts.

Prosecutors say the actor groped a set dresser in her 50s, pinning her against him. as his hands roamed over her body while saying "obscene" things.

Depardieu allegedly groped the second woman on the set and on a street, according to prosecutors.