Wolf Blitzer's Toppling From CNN Throne 'Only the Start of Network Bloodbath of Stalwart Hosts' – With Jim Acosta, Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper 'Next for the Chop'

CNN stalwart Wolf Blitzer unceremoniously being toppled from his primetime perch is set to be the first move in a blood-bath targeting overpriced and underperforming talent at the spiraling news network.

The once untouchable 76-year-old anchor, who has been suffering the same ratings decline as the rest of the old guard on the listing ship, is headed for a daytime slot, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

It's a move that would allow execs to promote younger, cheaper talent in a bid to bolster the digital side of the business and restore the struggling network to prominence.