Wolf Blitzer's Toppling From CNN Throne 'Only the Start of Network Bloodbath of Stalwart Hosts' – With Jim Acosta, Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper 'Next for the Chop'
CNN stalwart Wolf Blitzer unceremoniously being toppled from his primetime perch is set to be the first move in a blood-bath targeting overpriced and underperforming talent at the spiraling news network.
The once untouchable 76-year-old anchor, who has been suffering the same ratings decline as the rest of the old guard on the listing ship, is headed for a daytime slot, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
It's a move that would allow execs to promote younger, cheaper talent in a bid to bolster the digital side of the business and restore the struggling network to prominence.
"It's like watching a king get tossed into the dungeon," a network insider said. "But this frees up a prominent time slot to showcase rising stars while also weeding out the dead weight."
Blitzer's move comes under the reign of CNN's ironfisted new boss, Mark Thompson, who is said to be hell-bent on ruthless cuts after a ratings implosion of epic proportions.
Thompson wants to purge anyone who remembers dial- up internet, quips one disgruntled staffer.
It leaves CNN stars such as Anderson Cooper, Jim Acosta, Jake Tapper and others with their heads on swivels as the grim reaper – as insiders refer to Thompson – looks for other salaries to slash.
Following the November election, CNN lost a staggering 47 percent of its viewers, dropping from more than 1.4 million to just 632,000 in primetime, where Cooper, 57, also has a prominent spot.
On some nights, the one-time cable monolith is even losing to the Food Network.
Cooper is said to be concerned for his future, especially after he was reprimanded by execs following a boozy, cringeworthy New Year's Eve performance with Andy Cohen.
Sources said some bosses wouldn't mind cutting Cooper loose and saving his $20 million salary in the process.
"No one is safe in this environment," warned the insider.
Anchor Acosta, 53, is also reportedly on the verge of being pushed per out of his slot, and sources say the scorched earth policy will rage on from there.
"Moving Wolf will allow them to showcase Kasie Hunt in his place," our source said. "She's a rising talent who costs a fraction of his price tag."
Recently, Blitzer and fellow anchor Tapper, 55, were both reportedly denied raises.
"These guys are expensive dinosaurs, and CNN execs have no desire to feed their egos or pocketbooks," another network source said.
"They are in crisis and need to make changes and get their viewers back with new talent and strategies.
"All of their stars are on the firing line."