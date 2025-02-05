Demi Moore and Andrew Garfield 'ARE an Item' — After Sources Branded Her 'Too Difficult to Date'
There's a new Hollywood couple in town – Demi Moore and Andrew Garfield "are an item" after sources claimed the actress was "too difficult to date."
RadarOnline.com can report romance rumors first started swirling when Moore and Garfield were spotted sharing sweet and flirty moments while attending the Golden Globe Awards in January.
At the awards ceremony, the actor, 41, presented Moore, 61, with the Best Actress award for her role in The Substance.
Despite the entire audience being thrilled for Moore, she and Garfield shared a special moment together, and at one point, it appeared as if the actor was kissing their hands while chatting.
One user shared the video and wrote on X: "Omg what is he doing here? There have been rumors lately that he and Demi Moore are dating."
Another said: "Demi Moore and Andrew Garfield are supposedly dating? Cute couple."
In addition, the duo posed for some snaps together – which only added fuel to the speculation.
After the Globes, rumors intensified after it was reported Garfield was staying with the Hollywood siren at her home in Idaho.
Unfortunately for Moore, her big award wasn't the only talk of the town after she was caught giving the cold shoulder to Kylie Jenner, who was there with her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.
According to sources, the same attitude towards Jenner is the reason why Moore is having such poor luck in the dating pool.
An insider told RadarOnline.com: "She's got an edge and she's intimidating to guys, plus she's a bit of a control freak and her dogs and daughters always come first."
The source added: "A lot of men won't approach her because she gives off a moody vibe."
Moore's last romance was with Daniel Humm, the chef behind Eleven Madison Park, which ended back in 2022 after less than a year of dating.
Our source said: "People in her world say she'll meet a perfectly good person, someone she would've jumped at in days gone by, but she'll screw it up."
They continued: "She's fussy about guys and disengaged on dates. She can inspire awe and be forceful, to the point where dates lose their courage and confidence.
"Demi can shrug it off all she wants, but she doesn't seem to realize that SHE is part the problem."
Over the years, the movie star has become very famous for her romances with much younger men.
She was famously married to actor Ashton Kutcher, 47, who is 16 years younger, for eight years.
The two separated back in 2011 after the bombshell cheating scandals – including the time he slept with a 21-year-old woman in their home while Moore was out of town.
In her memoir Inside Out, Moore explained how she "went into contortions to try to fit the mold of the woman he wanted his wife to be."
Moore claimed the couple's threesomes caused Kutcher to cheat on her and stated in her book: "Because we had brought in a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he's done."