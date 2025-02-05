Demi Moore and Andrew Garfield 'ARE an Item' — After Sources Branded Her 'Too Difficult to Date'

At the awards ceremony, the actor, 41, presented Moore, 61, with the Best Actress award for her role in The Substance.

Despite the entire audience being thrilled for Moore, she and Garfield shared a special moment together, and at one point, it appeared as if the actor was kissing their hands while chatting.

One user shared the video and wrote on X: "Omg what is he doing here? There have been rumors lately that he and Demi Moore are dating."

Another said: "Demi Moore and Andrew Garfield are supposedly dating? Cute couple."