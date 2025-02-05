Elton John Rages and Slams Headphones During 'Nightmare' 20-Day Recording Session as Producer Yells 'You're So Impatient!' at Iconic Singer

Cameras were installed at the Sunset Sound Studios in Los Angeles while John recorded his album – a process which he called a "f***ing nightmare."

At one point, a clearly frustrated John responds "Why do you think I am sitting here?" after the producer asked him if he was ready to begin recording.

However, later on in the clip it seems the frustration has trickled over to Watt as he is filmed telling the Rocket Man hitmaker: "I am just trying to make the song as best as it can be... you are so impatient!'"