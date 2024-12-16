Your tip
Elton John

Dying Sir Elton John, 77, Has ALREADY Written His Epitaph — Read the Heart-Rending Five Word Message He Wants on Grave as He Battles Blindness

Composite photo of Elton John.
Source: MEGA

Elton John reveals what he wants his gravestone to read amid his ongoing health issues.

Dec. 16 2024, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Elton John has already prepared his own epitaph.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the RocketMan singer has penned a heart-breaking five-word inscription for his headstone amid his battle with blindness.

John, 77, candidly spoke about his mortality after enduring several health scares this year, including losing his vision due to illness and recently admitted to battling a fierce infection.

elton john weeping over his drug and booze
Source: MEGA

John reflected on his career and fatherhood journey after being named TIME Magazine's Icon of the Year.

The 77-year-old entertainer spoke about his legacy and plans for the future – despite his ongoing health concerns – at an event celebrating him recently being named TIME Magazine's Icon of the Year.

While John has racked up quite the resume thanks to his wildly successful career – which spans five decades with over 300million record sales worldwide – as well as his humanitarian efforts as a champion in the LGBTQ+ community and AIDS activism, the singer doesn't wish to be known for his numerous accolades and music catalog.

elton john weeping over his drug and booze
Source: MEGA

John confessed he doesn't want to be remembered for his music career but rather his roles as husband and father.

Instead, John would like to be remembered for the role dearest to his heart: husband and father.

At his TIME Magazine event, John fondly reflected on his fatherhood journey. He welcomed sons Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11, with husband David Furnish.

Furnish, 61, and John have been an item since 1993. In 2005 they entered a civil partnership and later tied the knot in 2014, when gay marriage was legalized in the U.K.

elton john weeping over his drug and booze
Source: MEGA

John said he wants his gravestone to read, 'He was a great dad'.

During an interview with People, John confessed: "On my gravestone, all I want it to say is, 'He was a great dad.'"

This wasn't the first time John has opened up about how he wished to be remembered.

In the Disney+ documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late – which was co-produced by Furnish and filmmaker R. J. Cutler – sobering footage captured John reflecting on his life as a father as he discussed the major milestones he'll likely miss in his young sons' lives.

He said: "They think about my mortality. They worry about my mortality.

"Not so much David, but me... (My sons) love their daddy, so they want me to be around forever, (and) I would love to be around forever."

Despite his and his sons' wishes for him to "be around forever", John acknowledged there's a possibility he won't live to meet his future grandchildren.

He continued: "I want to see them have children and get married. I don't think I'm going to be around for that.

"Who knows? You never know. So that's why I want to use the best time — the best of my time — while I'm around.

"Time together is so wonderful and so precious."

elton john wishing higher power
Source: MEGA

John said he lost vision in his right eye in July after suffering an infection.

Following the documentary's release, John once again spoke about his epitaph wishes.

He told Variety: "On my tombstone, I don't want it to say he sold a million records.

"I want it to say he was a great dad and great husband."

As RadarOnline.com reported, John recently revealed he's lost his sight following an illness.

He said: "I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the South of France.

"It’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see. My left eye is not the greatest. It’s been a while since I’ve done anything. I just have to get off my backside."

