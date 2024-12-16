Dying Sir Elton John, 77, Has ALREADY Written His Epitaph — Read the Heart-Rending Five Word Message He Wants on Grave as He Battles Blindness

During an interview with People, John confessed: "On my gravestone, all I want it to say is, 'He was a great dad.'"

This wasn't the first time John has opened up about how he wished to be remembered.

In the Disney+ documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late – which was co-produced by Furnish and filmmaker R. J. Cutler – sobering footage captured John reflecting on his life as a father as he discussed the major milestones he'll likely miss in his young sons' lives.

He said: "They think about my mortality. They worry about my mortality.

"Not so much David, but me... (My sons) love their daddy, so they want me to be around forever, (and) I would love to be around forever."