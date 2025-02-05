How Liam Payne's Grief-Torn Dad Has Been Left Devastated By $10MILLION Lawsuit Slapped on Him By Tragic Son's Pal Roger Nores
Liam Payne's grief-torn dad has been left devastated by a $10Million lawsuit slapped on him by his tragic son's pal Roger Nores.
RadarOnline.com can reveal in January, Nores filed a defamation suit against Geoff Payne after he was charged with manslaughter in connection with the late One Direction singer's shocking death.
Nores, 35, claimed the late star's father made false and defamatory statements about him to prosecutors who were investigating.
Payne's father, Geoff, claimed his late son's friend provided him with drugs and had "full responsibility” for the singer's care before he plunged from a third-floor balcony in Argentina.
As previously reported, Nores was with Payne just minutes before the deadly plunge at the hotel.
After he was accused of "abandoning the singer," Nores released a bombshell statement just weeks after the incident.
He said: "I never abandoned Liam, I went to his hotel 3 times that day and left 40 minutes before this happened. There were over 15 people at the hotel lobby chatting and joking with him when I left. I could have never imagined something like this would happen.
"I've given my statement to the prosecutor on October 17 as a witness and I haven't spoken to any police officer or prosecutor ever since. I wasn't Liam's manager he was just my very dear friend and please refer to the email I sent to Liam and his team on August 23.
"I'm really heartbroken with this tragedy, and I've been missing my friend every day."
In the bombshell lawsuit Nores filed against the One Direction singer's dad in Florida, he claimed that while he was "dear friends" with the Payne, he "never agreed to be and was never the caretaker of Liam."
He also denied providing the late star with "any recreational drugs" or "controlled any prescribed medications” before he plunged from his hotel balcony.
In the lawsuit, Nores claimed Geoff made "misleading false and defamatory" statements that "contained material omissions, and many parts were not based on personal knowledge" to police.
According to Nores, he claimed Geoff's accusations led to his arrest, and if found guilty, he faces up to five years in prison.
Geoff also reportedly told police Nores allegedly took his son to see a new psychiatrist after his previous doctor stopped seeing him as a patient.
The heartbroken father also claimed the One Direction singer's pal lied to the new doctor about his son's alcohol and drug addictions, so he would be prescribed desired medications.
Nores' legal team has requested Geoff "retract" and "correct" his statements made regarding his son's tragic death.
The lawsuit came after Nores and four other people were charged with manslaughter last month in connection to Payne's death.
Argentinian prosecutors alleged Nores and the four other defendants were aware Payne was intoxicated on the night of his death, but failed to intervene or protect him before he fell to his death.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Payne's autopsy revealed he had a mixture of illegal substances in his system at the time of his death, including "pink cocaine."