How Liam Payne's Grief-Torn Dad Has Been Left Devastated By $10MILLION Lawsuit Slapped on Him By Tragic Son's Pal Roger Nores

Liam Payne's grief-torn dad has been left devastated by a $10Million lawsuit slapped on him by his tragic son's pal Roger Nores.

RadarOnline.com can reveal in January, Nores filed a defamation suit against Geoff Payne after he was charged with manslaughter in connection with the late One Direction singer's shocking death.

Nores, 35, claimed the late star's father made false and defamatory statements about him to prosecutors who were investigating.