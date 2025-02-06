Your tip
Liam Payne's Devastated Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Reveals She Loved Singer Since She Was 10 — As Influencer Unveils VERY Intimate Unseen Videos and Images of Them Together

Source: MEGA
Source: MEGA

Kate Cassidy has been left broken by Liam Payne's drug-fueled balcony plunge death.

Feb. 6 2025, Published 8:04 a.m. ET

Kate Cassidy fell in love with late One Direction singer Liam Payne when she was just 10.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the influencer, 25, has told how the tragic star was her childhood crush and she had posters of him all over her bedroom walls growing up.

Source: @kateecass/Instagram
Source: @kateecass/Instagram

Cassidy revealed Payne asked her to move in with him and be his girlfriend shortly after their first date.

The pair began dating in 2022 and their relationship spanned for two years before Payne fell to his death from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires last October aged 31.

Speaking about her early love for the singer, Cassidy said: "Growing up, I had posters on walls.

"I think I had a One Direction one but I don't know if I had his solo poster. But I did have him at some point on my wall.

"I probably did the One Direction dance routines – Liam was a pretty good dancer."

Source: @kateecass/Instagram
Source: @kateecass/Instagram

Cassidy told how Payne asked her for her number but she forgot to put the +1 area code to the digits meaning he couldn't get in contact straight away.

Cassidy, who has shared intimate snaps of her and Payne as part of her first interview since his death, described the late musician as one of the greatest people she'd ever met and didn't care about his fame or staggering fortune.

The pair met at a bar in South Carolina in September 2022, with Payne asking for her number then asking her out.

For the boyband star, the attraction was immediate, and he asked for her number straight away.

However, their relationship almost didn't take off.

Cassidy gave him her phone number and forgot to add +1 to her area code, due to having an American number.

The pair instantly hit it off and Payne delayed his flight back to London following their first date, a game of bowling – with them checking into a hotel for 48 hours.

Cassidy explained: "We were lying in bed watching a movie, and he said 'Would you like to be my girlfriend and would you want to move in with me? Like, I really love you.'"

Source: MEGA
Source: MEGA

Payne and Cassidy started dating in 2022 after meeting in a South Carolina bar, with their first date at a bowling alley.

The couple had plans to marry and welcome children, with Cassidy admitting they "definitely" wanted that and had spoken about their future together as their relationship continued to intensify.

She says her relationship with Payne was similar to a fairytale and she gave him a chance of "normality" in his hectic life.

Speaking about her decision to leave Liam in Argentina days before his death, Cassidy said: "I had a responsibility, we had a responsibility. We had our dog and obviously I never, ever thought this event would occur."

Source: MEGA
Source: MEGA

Cassidy has kept a low profile since Payne's death and attended his funeral with her model friend Damian Hurley.

She added: "It was a tragic accident and no, I never did think (he might die young). But, you know, we did have our own separate lives – this wasn't the first time we have travelled separately."

In the build up to Liam's tragic fall, Cassidy revealed online that she had no option but to leave Argentina, where they were staying.

She said: "I was so ready to leave. Love South America, but I hate staying in one place for too long and we were supposed to be there for five days, turned into two weeks and I was just like, 'I need to go home.'"

