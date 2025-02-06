EXCLUSIVE: The REAL Truth Behind Will Smith and Jada's 'Open Marriage' Revealed — And How Former Hollywood Power Couple Are Leading 'Totally Separate Lives'
Anger management-challenged Will Smith went to war three years ago to defend the honor of his wife after she was slighted by Oscars host Chris Rock.
Now RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor, 56, and his 53-year-old 'partner' Jada Pinkett Smith have been living completely separately for SIX YEARS.
Hollywood's most bizarre marriage is a conventional union in name only – as the couple are leading totally independent lives and don't even refer to themselves as "man and wife" anymore, insiders told us.
The couple have even indulged in an open marriage in previous years in order to try and keep their bond strong.
A source said: "Will and Jada may say they have a relationship, but the truth is they are both living totally separately.
"But while they don’t label each other as husband and wife, they are indeed married. It's just strange – even though they don't share the same home, they consider themselves life partners.
"They say they choose not to conform to conventional definitions of marriage or set rules, but they don't have a completely open relationship.
"Their bond is... unique, to say the least.
"That being said, they have no plans to split up, so if the situation as it is now works for them then that's all well and good – if you're into that sort of thing.
"It's essentially properly potty Hollywood stuff."
The couple, who got married in 1997 and have two children together, have separated several times over the years and their relationship is a confused landscape.
In 2023, Pinkett Smith admitted they were "still figuring it out."
She confessed: "We've been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.
"I'm going to be by his side… but also allow him to have to figure this out for himself."
The first time she spoke candidly about their marriage was in 2013 and she implied they were in an open relationship.
In 2018, Smith revealed he and Jada no longer say that they are married.
"We refer to ourselves as life partners," he said.
In 2020 during an episode of Pinkett Smith’s talk show, Red Table Talk, the actress discussed her "entanglement" with August Alsina that took place in 2016 when she and Smith were separated.
Smith confessed: "I wasn't sure I was ever going to speak to you again. Marriage ain't for the weak at heart. There are just certain things that you have to go through. I wish it could be all magic and miracles."
Then came the fateful 2022 Oscars night.
After host Chris Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith starring in G.I Jane 2 because of her shaved head, Smith stormed on stage and slapped him round the face before shouting, "Get my wife’s name out your f------ mouth" across the room.
The ill-judged joke apparently hit a nerve as Pinkett Smith has alopecia, a health condition that causes hair loss and has no cure.