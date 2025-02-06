EXCLUSIVE: The REAL Truth Behind Will Smith and Jada's 'Open Marriage' Revealed — And How Former Hollywood Power Couple Are Leading 'Totally Separate Lives'

Hollywood's most bizarre marriage is a conventional union in name only – as the couple are leading totally independent lives and don't even refer to themselves as "man and wife" anymore, insiders told us.

The couple have even indulged in an open marriage in previous years in order to try and keep their bond strong.

A source said: "Will and Jada may say they have a relationship, but the truth is they are both living totally separately.

"But while they don’t label each other as husband and wife, they are indeed married. It's just strange – even though they don't share the same home, they consider themselves life partners.

"They say they choose not to conform to conventional definitions of marriage or set rules, but they don't have a completely open relationship.

"Their bond is... unique, to say the least.

"That being said, they have no plans to split up, so if the situation as it is now works for them then that's all well and good – if you're into that sort of thing.

"It's essentially properly potty Hollywood stuff."