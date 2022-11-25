Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina Hits The Town With His New Boyfriend Zu Days After Coming Out

Jada said, “We were over. From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August.”

Jada later confirmed the relationship and said she was on a break with Will at the time. Her Academy Award winner husband spoke about his wife’s fling with August saying, “We decided we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out how to make yourself happy and I’ll figure out how to make myself happy. I really felt like we could be over.”

The two later worked out their issues and Jada ended things with August.