Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina Hits The Town With His New Boyfriend Zu Days After Coming Out
Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-boyfriend August Alsina’s relationship with his boyfriend Zu is going strong with the two spending the Thanksgiving holiday together, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Thursday, August’s new musician beau named Zu posted a selfie of the two-eating lunch outside. The two are seated close to each other and were matching in all-black ensembles.
August followed up with his own post on Instagram which showed the two in an elevator while posing for the camera.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, August revealed Zu as his partner to the world on an episode of The Surreal Life.
During a confessional, August said, “I would like a love that feels limitless.”
He added, “And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching my so much about love and healing. I want to that in front of the world because it defies all the constructs that one would say love is supposed to be or love should look like.”
Zu then joined August in the confessional where the two embraced on camera. August said, “I love you.”
The reality show told viewers that, “August is happily shedding his old skin, in order to begin again. He is practicing limitless self-care and healing his inner-child.”
The relationship with Zu comes 2 years after August revealed to the world his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith. He explained he loved her dearly throughout their time together.
“I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her,” he said. “I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it.”
Jada said, “We were over. From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August.”
Jada later confirmed the relationship and said she was on a break with Will at the time. Her Academy Award winner husband spoke about his wife’s fling with August saying, “We decided we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out how to make yourself happy and I’ll figure out how to make myself happy. I really felt like we could be over.”
The two later worked out their issues and Jada ended things with August.