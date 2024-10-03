Forget Slapgate! Will Smith Hit With 'FARTGATE' Accusation Two Years After He Stunk Up Oscars With Chris Rock Assault: 'His Stench Clears Movie Sets'

In a recent interview on the podcast Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, filmmaker Barry Sonnenfeld shared a story about Will Smith on the set of the sci-fi comedy classic.

During the shoot of a scene in a futuristic hypercar alongside costar Tommy Lee Jones, Smith began to "disrupt the set", as Sonnenfeld recounted: "Will Smith... was (excuse my language) farting in Tommy's and mine face."

The director recalled: "We have to bring a ladder over on wheels like the old days when you would get on airplanes from the tarmac, and we get them up there and we put them in the thing and we turn it upside down, and we're ready to shoot.

"And they're hermetically sealed in this space, and there are locks to prevent it from opening and falling. I say, 'Roll camera', and I hear Will Smith go, 'Oh, Jesus. So sorry. Tommy, so sorry. Baz, get the ladder!'"

Sonnenfeld continued: "Will Smith is a farter. Some people are. And you really don't wanna be inside a very small hermetically sealed space with a Will Smith fart. You don't even wanna be sitting next to him at the Disney ranch."