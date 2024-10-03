Forget Slapgate! Will Smith Hit With 'FARTGATE' Accusation Two Years After He Stunk Up Oscars With Chris Rock Assault: 'His Stench Clears Movie Sets'
Will Smith has been exposed for allegedly stinking up movie sets with his farts.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the director of Men in Black has recounted having to evacuate a set for about 3 hours due to the Oscar-winning actor's toxic flatulence.
In a recent interview on the podcast Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, filmmaker Barry Sonnenfeld shared a story about Will Smith on the set of the sci-fi comedy classic.
During the shoot of a scene in a futuristic hypercar alongside costar Tommy Lee Jones, Smith began to "disrupt the set", as Sonnenfeld recounted: "Will Smith... was (excuse my language) farting in Tommy's and mine face."
The director recalled: "We have to bring a ladder over on wheels like the old days when you would get on airplanes from the tarmac, and we get them up there and we put them in the thing and we turn it upside down, and we're ready to shoot.
"And they're hermetically sealed in this space, and there are locks to prevent it from opening and falling. I say, 'Roll camera', and I hear Will Smith go, 'Oh, Jesus. So sorry. Tommy, so sorry. Baz, get the ladder!'"
Sonnenfeld continued: "Will Smith is a farter. Some people are. And you really don't wanna be inside a very small hermetically sealed space with a Will Smith fart. You don't even wanna be sitting next to him at the Disney ranch."
- Chris Rock's Brother Refuses To Accept Will Smith's Apology For Oscars Slap, Feuding Stars Still Haven't Spoken
- Production On Bad Boys 4 Grinds To A Halt As Sony Gets Cold Feet After Will Smith's Infamous Oscars Slap
- Will Smith Desperate To Save Career, Apologizes To Academy On Zoom Call As He's Informed 'Actions Have Consequences'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
The stench was so potent the cast and crew cleared the area.
The filmmaker recalled: "We evacuated the stage for about 3 hours. He's, you know, a lovely guy. Just, he farts."
Despite the smell on set, Sonnenfeld emphasized the incident did not negatively impact their professional relationship, showcasing their ability to maintain a productive collaboration for years.
Smith's acting career has slowed down quite a bit since he infamously slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Academy Awards.
The Oscar-winning actor has only starred in two films since the slap, with Bad Boys: Ride or Die being the only one to film after he assaulted Rock on live TV.
Smith jumped onto the award ceremony's stage after Rock joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, comparing her to the main character from G.I. Jane.
The King Richard actor issued a formal apology on Instagram and Facebook, calling his behavior "unacceptable" and "inexcusable".
He directly addressed Rock, saying: "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris.
"I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.