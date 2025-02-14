EXCLUSIVE: How the FBI's 'Suddenly Discovered' 2,400-Page Stash of JFK Files Is Set to Also Lift Lid on Secrets Including Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Assassinations… And Existence of ALIENS

Trump signed an executive order directing his Director of National Intelligence to put together a plan within 15 days for the full release of documents about the JFK assassination.

And other blockbuster files will follow.

"That's a big one, huh?" he said as he placed his signature on the order. "A lot of people are waiting for this for a long... for years, for decades," he added.

The republican's executive order said: "More than 50 years after the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Federal Government has not released to the public all of its records related to those events.

"Their families and the American people deserve transparency and truth. It is in the national interest to finally release all records related to these assassinations without delay."