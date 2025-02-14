EXCLUSIVE: How the FBI's 'Suddenly Discovered' 2,400-Page Stash of JFK Files Is Set to Also Lift Lid on Secrets Including Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Assassinations… And Existence of ALIENS
A Donald Trump task force will blow the lid off a raft of federal secrets including bombshells on a second JFK shooter and the existence of UFOs.
Appointed to spearhead the crack team is Florida rep Anna Luna, who announced files about sex beast Jeffrey Epstein and aliens would be released to the public, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump signed an executive order directing his Director of National Intelligence to put together a plan within 15 days for the full release of documents about the JFK assassination.
And other blockbuster files will follow.
"That's a big one, huh?" he said as he placed his signature on the order. "A lot of people are waiting for this for a long... for years, for decades," he added.
The republican's executive order said: "More than 50 years after the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Federal Government has not released to the public all of its records related to those events.
"Their families and the American people deserve transparency and truth. It is in the national interest to finally release all records related to these assassinations without delay."
It was revealed on Monday the FBI had discovered thousands of new top-secret JFK files as they carried out Trump's demands.
Luna, 35, said: "For too long, the American spirit has been dimmed by a veil of secrecy, by a government that has grown too comfortable in the shadows, denying us the transparency we deserve."
She claimed the government "has been hiding information for decades” and vowed to “restore trust through transparency".
Luna also declared the taskforce would investigate UFOs, or what the government calls Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.
The US has a long history of UFO sightings, which kicked off in modern times in 1947 when pilot Kenneth Arnold claimed to see a string of "flying saucers" near Mount Rainier, Washington.
Other famous cases include The Roswell Incident, also in 1947, when UFO hunters claimed to have captured an alien aircraft in New Mexico.
There was a flurry of reports in The Hudson Valley, New York State when people claimed to have seen V-shaped UFOs with multicolored lights in the sky.
Alongside Luna was James Comey, Kentucky representative, who said: "(Luna) is committed to throwing open the windows for the American people to allow the sunlight of truth shine on the federal government."
Luna added she wants to expose any cover-up protecting people involved in financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking operation.
Some names from Epstein's "black book" have already been revealed in court documents.
That list drew ties between the disgraced financier and a number of high-profile names including Prince Andrew, President Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, and Trump himself, although there was no suggestion of any wrongdoing.
Senator Marsha Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican, said after Trump's inauguration: "I have been working on this for years, trying to get those records of who flew on Epstein's plane and who helped him build this international human trafficking, sex trafficking ring."
Trump says he fell out with Epstein in the 1990s, years before the child sex offender was first arrested in 2008.
The president also insisted he never went to the pedophile sex trafficker's sex island home and knew nothing about the abuse of underage girls.
Epstein apparently killed himself in a Manhattan prison in August 2019 while awaiting trial on fresh charges of trafficking teenage girls – though millions believe he was assassinated to protect the secrets of the rich and powerful, or by his spymasters as he was also a suspected spook.
After his death, his ex-girlfriend and socialite fixer Ghislaine Maxwell, now 63, was convicted of child sex trafficking for her role in supplying girls to the island and jailed for 20 years.