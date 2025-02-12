Trump's Border Czar Tom Homan Slams FBI For 'Putting Lives at Risk' by 'Leaking' Details of Next Immigration Raids

Homan's appearance on the right-wing Fox News show came after an internal government document detailing a raid scheduled in Los Angeles was leaked to the media on Monday.

The 63-year-old claimed the information received "tends to lead toward the FBI," and added such leaks can lead to the possible deaths of officers.

He continued on-air: "It's just not giving the bad guys a heads up... you're putting officers lives at risk.

"It's only a matter of time before there's going to be a bad guy who doesn't care, who is going to be sitting in wait for the officers to show up and ambush them."