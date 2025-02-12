Trump's Border Czar Tom Homan Slams FBI For 'Putting Lives at Risk' by 'Leaking' Details of Next Immigration Raids
Tom Homan is now raging at the FBI, accusing the department of leaking key details of an upcoming raid focused on illegal immigrants.
President Donald Trump's crazed border czar appeared on Hannity, and spewed various accusations, claiming the FBI was "putting officers lives at risk," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Homan's appearance on the right-wing Fox News show came after an internal government document detailing a raid scheduled in Los Angeles was leaked to the media on Monday.
The 63-year-old claimed the information received "tends to lead toward the FBI," and added such leaks can lead to the possible deaths of officers.
He continued on-air: "It's just not giving the bad guys a heads up... you're putting officers lives at risk.
"It's only a matter of time before there's going to be a bad guy who doesn't care, who is going to be sitting in wait for the officers to show up and ambush them."
During the interview, Homan revealed the Deputy Attorney General has launched a criminal investigation into who is behind the leak and promised to prosecute all parties involved.
"They've promised not only will this person lose their job, their pension... they'll go to jail," Homan said.
He added: "This is not a game."
The apparent leak has now left the raid's plans up in the air. FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration officers and agents had been tasked to assist with the upcoming raid, which is said to have been planned for the end of the month.
The raid was supposed focus foreigners without legal status to remain in America.
During his presidential campaign, Trump vowed to rid the country of illegal immigrants right from day one of his return to the White House.
"I will rescue every city and town that has been invaded and conquered, and we will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail, then kick them the hell out of our country as fast as possible," Trump previously declared.
However, Trump has faced pushback from numerous lawmakers including Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who warned that if the feds come to his state to "take away the freedom" of immigrants, they will have a massive obstacle.
"You come for my people, you come through me," he proclaimed.
Meanwhile, that has not stopped the 78-year-old Trump from moving forward with his plans, even planning on sending IRS agents to the southern border to hunt down and remove illegal migrants.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated her department required assistance to carry out Trump's executive order to "secure the Southern border and enforce the immigration laws."
Revealed: How it Took Harrowing Plane Crash to Let Harrison Ford Tap into Emotions on Screen — And How He Told Co-Star In Death Scene About Near-Fatal Accident
A memo, dated February 7, requested Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to deploy some of the IRS’s approximately 2,000 law enforcement officers trained to investigate tax violations and financial crimes.
Noem wrote: "It is D.H.S.'s understanding that the Department of the Treasury has qualified law enforcement personnel available to assist with immigration enforcement, especially in light of recent increases to the Internal Revenue Service's work force and budget."
All this comes as residents in numerous states have taken to the streets to protest Trump’s controversial immigration actions.