Donald Trump

Trump Continues to Wage War on Illegal Migrants By Launching Plan to Order Thousands-Strong Army of TAX AGENTS to Southern Border to Weed Out Targets

Photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

President Trump and Elon Musk have been fighting to dismantle the 'useless' government agency.

Feb. 11 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Donald Trump is sending IRS agents to the southern border in a bold move to hunt down and remove illegal migrants.

RadarOnline.com can reveal details of the president's new plan, which includes deputizing thousands of tax agents to arrest, detain, and deport individuals as a way to assist with nationwide immigration enforcement.

mel gibson drain hollywood swamp trump special envoy
Source: MEGA

The Homeland Security Secretary has already required assistance to carry out Trump's executive order to secure the border.

In the memo, dated February 7, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated her department required assistance to carry out Trump's executive order to "secure the Southern border and enforce the immigration laws."

It requested Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to deploy some of the IRS’s approximately 2,000 law enforcement officers trained to investigate tax violations and financial crimes.

trump to deploy tax agents at border to tackle illegal migration
Source: MEGA

The newly deputized IRS agents could be tested before the end of the month.

Noem wrote: "It is D.H.S.'s understanding that the Department of the Treasury has qualified law enforcement personnel available to assist with immigration enforcement, especially in light of recent increases to the Internal Revenue Service's work force and budget."

She didn't specify the number of IRS and Treasury officials to be deputized but highlighted nine key areas: supporting immigration task forces, targeting illegal hiring, investigating human trafficking, seizing assets, overseeing contracts, aiding apprehensions, monitoring migrants, and assisting with detentions and removals.

Sources told the LA Times the newly deputized IRS agents could be tested before the end of the month, when ICE plans to conduct a "large-scale," multi-agency sting operation in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, in L.A., hundreds of residents have taken to the streets to protest Trump’s immigration actions.

The IRS, with over 100,000 employees, includes more than 2,100 trained law enforcement officers who investigate tax violations and other financial crimes.

While the agency primarily handles tax collection and enforcement, its criminal investigators also focus on issues like drug trafficking, money laundering, and corruption.

Noem suggested these agents could assist in auditing employers suspected of hiring illegal migrants and investigating human trafficking.

trump immigration
Source: MEGA

Border crossings remain a priority, with Customs and Border Patrol reporting 582 illegal crossings last month, the lowest in years.

The Trump administration continues a comprehensive approach to combat illegal migration, including sending 1,500 active duty soldiers to the southern border.

Trump has also proposed rerouting IRS agents to new duties and even sending migrants to a detention center at Guantanamo Bay.

Border crossings remain a focus, with Customs and Border Patrol recording 582 illegal crossings last month – the lowest in years – although numbers have been decreasing for the past two years.

Trump has also targeted the IRS, expressing his desire to reassign its agents to new responsibilities.

Of IRS agents, he said: "We're in the process of developing a plan to either terminate all of them or maybe we'll move them to the border. I think we're going to move them to the border."

The Biden administration increased IRS funding and staffing to focus on more audits and corporate crackdowns, while Republicans aim to reverse these efforts.

donald trump gaza
Source: MEGA

Trump paused new hires and nominated Billy Long, a former congressman, as IRS commissioner.

Trump has paused hiring new agents and nominated Billy Long, a former Republican congressman who co-sponsored a bill to abolish the IRS, as the new commissioner.

Long's confirmation is pending – and the IRS is currently led by acting commissioner Douglas O'Donnell.

