Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Justin Bieber

We Chart Shocking 'Decline' of Justin Bieber as 'Struggling Dad' is Pictured Looking Pin-Thin and Disheveled in Wake of 'Diddy' Scandal — As Divorce Rumors Grow

Photo of Justin Bieber
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber appears to be in the middle of a downfall amid divorce rumors and more.

Feb. 11 2025, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Justin Bieber's recent public outings has left his fans worried over his health, especially in the wake of his former mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal chaos as well as divorce rumors surrounding he and his wife, Hailey.

The 30-year-old has appeared thin and sickly, drowning in his oversized clothes during some of his appearances out and about, leading to questions about how well the Canadian singer truly is, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber fears for health looking strung out new york
Source: MEGA

Bieber's latest public outings has left fans worried over his health.

Article continues below advertisement

Last month, Bieber was spotted looking "rough" while in New York City, as he wore a dark jacket over a white shirt, topping it off with a pink beanie. The Baby hitmaker kept a stern look on his face as he walked down the city streets, at one point an eye of his closing.

"It sounds like social anxiety and he looks deeply sad," one concerned fans said at the time, as another added, "He's looking rough!"

Days earlier, Bieber shook up his followers as he was caught wearing a bright yellow hoodie, oversized cargo pants, and fuzzy slipper-like shoes – with his "skeletal" look also sparking worries.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber fears for health looking strung out new york
Source: MEGA

The singer has looked 'skinny' and unwell while out in public.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this week, Bieber once again turned heads – and not for the best reasons – as he decided to wear a bathrobe and stained Ugg boots out in NYC.

Some have attributed Bieber looking down and out to his marriage to Hailey, which sources have claimed is on the rocks mainly due to his "unacceptable behavior."

An insider said: "Hailey's been struggling with Justin almost since the start of the marriage.

"She loves him madly but he's a loose cannon. Some of her friends have advised her to go it alone and leave him. "His behavior is sometimes unacceptable. She's put up with a lot."

Article continues below advertisement

The source added: "When their baby was born, Justin was there for her and she thought being a father would change him for the better... but it hasn't stuck."

The famous couple tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first son, Jack Blues, in 2024.

Meanwhile, another inside claims Bieber is scared of being dragged into Combs' legal nightmare.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber fears mental health marriage wife hailey rejection
Source: MEGA

Some believe Bieber's 'rocky' marriage to wife Hailey is to blame for his appearance.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider said: "Justin is sweating bullets, fearing he's going to get served with a subpoena and have to recount every lurid thing he saw while under Diddy's wing.

"And it's left Hailey, who has long deflected divorce rumors, wondering where all of this will leave her husband – and their marriage."

"Justin has dealt with anxiety and depression issues for most of his life, and the fears of the lid being ripped off his days in Diddy's company are sending him over the edge," they added.

Article continues below advertisement

Bieber was just 13 years old in 2008 when he was signed to Usher's music label. Through Usher he met the now disgraced music star and soon became his protégé.

The Sorry singer has yet to speak out over his struggles lately, but ink on his chest may give fans a look into his mind at the moment.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes

Revealed: Shocking Real Reason Brittany Mahomes was Ordered to Keep Her Distance From Booed Taylor Swift at Now-Infamous Super Bowl 2025

Composite photo of Diplo.

Superstar DJ Diplo Admits He Dropped ACID at Massive Super Bowl 2025 Bash — And Declares He Microdoses on LSD 'About Four Times a Week'

Article continues below advertisement
bieber concern
Source: MEGA

Bieber is also said to be terrified of being dragged into his former mentor Combs' drama.

Last week, Bieber was seen in NYC alone, and he displayed his chest tattoos. During the outing, the performer wore a pale hoodie which was left unzipped, showing off his naked chest.

Bieber's chest work was done by artist Bang Bang in 2017.

Bang Bang previously explained the huge tattoos features a battle scene depicting two angels defeating evil, and the image represents the "struggle between light and dark, good and evil, yin and yang."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.