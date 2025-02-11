We Chart Shocking 'Decline' of Justin Bieber as 'Struggling Dad' is Pictured Looking Pin-Thin and Disheveled in Wake of 'Diddy' Scandal — As Divorce Rumors Grow
Justin Bieber's recent public outings has left his fans worried over his health, especially in the wake of his former mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal chaos as well as divorce rumors surrounding he and his wife, Hailey.
The 30-year-old has appeared thin and sickly, drowning in his oversized clothes during some of his appearances out and about, leading to questions about how well the Canadian singer truly is, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Last month, Bieber was spotted looking "rough" while in New York City, as he wore a dark jacket over a white shirt, topping it off with a pink beanie. The Baby hitmaker kept a stern look on his face as he walked down the city streets, at one point an eye of his closing.
"It sounds like social anxiety and he looks deeply sad," one concerned fans said at the time, as another added, "He's looking rough!"
Days earlier, Bieber shook up his followers as he was caught wearing a bright yellow hoodie, oversized cargo pants, and fuzzy slipper-like shoes – with his "skeletal" look also sparking worries.
Earlier this week, Bieber once again turned heads – and not for the best reasons – as he decided to wear a bathrobe and stained Ugg boots out in NYC.
Some have attributed Bieber looking down and out to his marriage to Hailey, which sources have claimed is on the rocks mainly due to his "unacceptable behavior."
An insider said: "Hailey's been struggling with Justin almost since the start of the marriage.
"She loves him madly but he's a loose cannon. Some of her friends have advised her to go it alone and leave him. "His behavior is sometimes unacceptable. She's put up with a lot."
The source added: "When their baby was born, Justin was there for her and she thought being a father would change him for the better... but it hasn't stuck."
The famous couple tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first son, Jack Blues, in 2024.
Meanwhile, another inside claims Bieber is scared of being dragged into Combs' legal nightmare.
The insider said: "Justin is sweating bullets, fearing he's going to get served with a subpoena and have to recount every lurid thing he saw while under Diddy's wing.
"And it's left Hailey, who has long deflected divorce rumors, wondering where all of this will leave her husband – and their marriage."
"Justin has dealt with anxiety and depression issues for most of his life, and the fears of the lid being ripped off his days in Diddy's company are sending him over the edge," they added.
Last week, Bieber was seen in NYC alone, and he displayed his chest tattoos. During the outing, the performer wore a pale hoodie which was left unzipped, showing off his naked chest.
Bieber's chest work was done by artist Bang Bang in 2017.
Bang Bang previously explained the huge tattoos features a battle scene depicting two angels defeating evil, and the image represents the "struggle between light and dark, good and evil, yin and yang."