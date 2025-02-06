Justin Bieber's Tattoo with Devastating Meaning Revealed on His Solo Outing in NYC — Amid Rumors Pop Star and Wife Hailey Are Headed for '$300M Divorce'
Justin Bieber's latest public outing has left fans buzzing over his heartbreaking chest tattoo as his rumored issues with his wife, Hailey, continue to swirl.
The 30-year-old was seen out and about in New York City on Wednesday – without his wife – and he displayed his ink work which features an emotional meaning behind them, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The famous pop star is believed to have visited the Wall Street Bath, a notable spa and wellness center offering everything from saunas to massage therapy.
Justin, as usual lately, went casual with his outfit, opting for a pale hoodie which was left unzipped, giving those on the street a look at his naked chest. The Baby hitmaker also wore a blue beanie and dark sunglasses, remaining as low key as possible during the outing.
However, the focus was on the singer's tatted chest, done by artist Bang Bang in 2017.
According to Bang Bang, Justin's massive tattoos features a battle scene depicting two angels defeating evil.
The image represents "the struggle between light and dark, good and evil, yin and yang," the artist told E! News.
Back in 2018, Justin took to Instagram to show off his black and gray tattoos, admitting how much "fun" it was to get inked.
He said at the time: "If tattooed didn’t hurt everyone would have them. Well maybe not very one! Over a hundred hours of art work on my body and I wouldn’t take back a single one. I ABSOLUTELY LOVE ART AND IVE made my body a canvas and it’s SO MUCH FUN."
Meanwhile, most of his fans weren't on board with the tattoos, as many commented with crying face emojis.
"Please, no more!" another pleaded.
Justin's NYC outing comes as the star is said to be dealing with numerous issues at the moment, including his rumored crumbling marriage due to his reportedly childish behavior.
The Peaches singer, a recovering addict, has admitted to his past struggles with pills, alcohol, and drugs. However, a recent Instagram photo showed Justin exhaling a cloud of smoke while on his Colorado trip with Hailey.
A source said: "Hailey finally agreed to date him in 2015 when he promised to stay clean and sober. He has stuck to that all through their relationship and six years of marriage.
"To see him backslide now – especially since he is a new dad – is absolutely frightening to Hailey. She will leave him before he can sink any further and drag her down along with him."
Hailey is said to be thinking of a divorce and going after Justin's massive $300million fortune, as well seeking custody of their five-month-old son, Jack Blues, if he doesn't improve his ways.
Meanwhile, Justin is also believed to be worried about being dragged into his former mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs' upcoming sex trafficking trial later this year.
Combs is currently behind bars at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.
"Facing the prospect of getting dragged into the Diddy trial has so messed up his mind that he's acting out. Hailey has had it with Justin's 'woe is me' attitude.Their marriage is looking like it cannot be saved," a source previously said.
Another insider added: "Justin is sweating bullets, fearing he's going to get served with a subpoena and have to recount every lurid thing he saw while under Diddy's wing.
"And it's left Hailey, who has long deflected divorce rumors, wondering where all of this will leave her husband – and their marriage."