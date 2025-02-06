Jennifer Lopez 'Weighing Up Reality TV Show About Life After Ex Ben Affleck' — And How Her Best Pal Kim Kardashian Is 'Urging Her to Get it Off the Ground!'
Jennifer 'J Lo' Lopez is said to be considering a reality show about her life after divorcing fourth husband Ben Affleck, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While the multi-talented star is mulling over the idea – which could help rehab her diva image and her career – sources said close pal Kim Kardashian is rumored to be encouraging her to enter the reality TV world.
An insider shared: "J Lo needs people to like her if she wants any sort of chance at a comeback. Unfortunately, she's never been so unpopular.
"That's why she's looking to do a reality show. It would be a great way to prove she's not as nasty as everyone seems to think."
Lopez and Affleck's marriage crumbled after two years amid rumors that he was fed up with her prima donna demands and wild spending.
A source said on their divorce: "Ben has come out that breaking looking like the winner, and if she doesn't do something drastic to change that, she's always going to be branded toxic."
The 55-year-old's fourth marriage wasn't the only thing to crumble in 2024 – her career also suffered. She was forced to cancel her first stadium tour in five years last summer amid dismal ticket sales.
An insider added: "Even though she insisted it was because she needed to spend time with her family, the ticket sales were not good and it was a huge blow to her ego."
Another humiliation came with the release of the singer's musical movie, This is Me... Now: A Love Story, and accompanying documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, both of which were major flops.
Now, reality queen Kardashian, 44, is said to be egging Lopez on – and believes a reality show might be a great vehicle to rehab her image and relaunch her career.
A source said: "J Lo isn't afraid to take risks and think outside the box. Even though people might think reality TV is beneath her, it's a widely popular format and a great way to reach fans, and that's what matters to her.
"She clearly has no problem putting her life on display – a lot of people would say she shared way too much – so it's easy to imagine her doing a reality show and having cameras following her 24/7. She loves attention."
The source continued: "The question is whether it will redeem her the way she wants and help her connect with a bigger, younger fan base – or leave her even more humiliated."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kardashian is said to not only be giving Lopez advice on how to "rehab" her image, but is also teaming up with her to find men.
Sources claimed both women are looking to jump back into dating after their failed relationships.
The insider said: "Kim has been a huge source of support for J.Lo ever since she split with Ben. She's been not only a shoulder to cry on but also a bona fide cheerleader and a fashion stylist, too.
"Kim has encouraged J.Lo to embrace a sexier look these past six months, and it's really helped her get her confidence back."
Kardashian is said to have appointed herself Lopez's new "matchmaker" and "J.Lo is all for it and has agreed to let Kim set her up – on the condition that they double date."