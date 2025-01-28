Jennifer Lopez Urges 'Falling in Love' Is 'Important' Just Weeks After Her Divorce to Ben Affleck Becomes Official — As Actor Is Spotted Again with Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner
Three weeks after finalizing her divorce from fourth husband Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez said falling in love is "important," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While chatting about her upcoming film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Lopez, 55, opened up about how she found the love-centered storyline touching despite recent events in her personal life.
Lopez's latest film debuted at the Sundance Film Festival, where she sat down with Variety to discuss her latest role.
She gushed over the role, telling the outlet she has been "waiting my whole life to be able to do a real big MGM Hollywood musical, and I finally got to do it."
Kiss of the Spider Woman is an adaptation of the 1993 Broadway music of the same name – which scored Chita Rivera a Tony Award – and is set in 1981 at an Argentinian prison.
In the film, Lopez plays Aurora, a fantasy woman created by Luis Molina, a gay hairdresser who is serving an eight-year sentence for allegedly corrupting a minor. Aurora comes to live as a means for Molina to escape the reality of his imprisonment – and he imagines Lopez's character a classic movie star.
Then, Molina forms an unlikely bond with cellmate Valentin Arregui Paz.
While discussing her latest project, Lopez said the "important" film serves as a powerful reminder to audiences "that love heals all divides."
She added: "It's about two different people who come together and find the humanity in one another and fall in love.
"To me, that is something that is special and needs to be seen. We are all just human. It's an important movie in this way."
When asked about Oscar buzz generating around her role in the film, Lopez said she doesn't "even want to begin the conversation," before noting: "Of course, I would love it to get the recognition that I believe it deserves."
Lopez's outlook on the film's message and how falling in love is "important" comes as she closed a major chapter in her personal life.
Nearly five months after filing for divorce from the Good Will Hunting star, 52, in which she cited irreconcilable differences for the reason for the separation, Lopez and Affleck reached a settlement agreement in their multi-million dollar divorce.
According to court documents, the Unstoppable actress got to keep her green diamond engagement ring from Affleck.
Court documents stated Affleck "disclaims and waives all right, title, and interest in and to the following assets hereby confirmed and transferred" to Lopez, including "clothing, jewelry, and miscellaneous personal effects in her possession, custody or control."
Meanwhile, Lopez's ex was spotted out again with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, whom he shares children Violet, 19, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the exes reunited for middle child Fin's play in Santa Monica, California.
The pair have been spotted with other more frequently since his split from Lopez – and were even said to be living under the same roof again after Affleck was forced to evacuate his home due to the deadly Los Angeles wildfires.