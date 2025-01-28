Jennifer Lopez Urges 'Falling in Love' Is 'Important' Just Weeks After Her Divorce to Ben Affleck Becomes Official — As Actor Is Spotted Again with Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner

Lopez's latest film debuted at the Sundance Film Festival, where she sat down with Variety to discuss her latest role.

She gushed over the role, telling the outlet she has been "waiting my whole life to be able to do a real big MGM Hollywood musical, and I finally got to do it."

Kiss of the Spider Woman is an adaptation of the 1993 Broadway music of the same name – which scored Chita Rivera a Tony Award – and is set in 1981 at an Argentinian prison.