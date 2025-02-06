Inside Tom Cruise's 'Battle To Woo Jessica Alba' In Wake of Her Split From Cash Warren: 'She's Always Been His One Who Got Away'
It was a mission impossible for Tom Cruise when he tried to woo Fantastic Four star Jessica Alba back in the day, but now that she's back on the market after 16 years of marriage to Cash Warren, the Top Gun stud is ready to take another shot, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Cruise, 62, reportedly tried to make a love connection with Alba, 43, in 2004 – only to be rejected.
An insider confessed Cruise did indeed shoot his shot at a time when both stars were single, but it never went anywhere.
And the source said it's haunted him ever since: "Tom's always been disappointed that he lost out because he really thinks Jessica is the total package."
Since his dramatic split from third wife Katie Holmes in 2012, Cruise has struggled to find love again.
So now the insider said the Eyes Wide Shut star could be the answer to his lonely prayers: "Looking back, Tom can't help wondering if Jessica would have been better suited to him all along.
"It's not just because she's gorgeous, he really admired her work ethic. What she's managed to build with her Honest Company is so impressive to him, he can't help feeling they'd have a lot in common, since he's so ambitious himself."
The timing could be perfect. As RadarOnline.com reported, Alba finally pulled the plug on their relationship after debating leaving Cash, 46, for years, but consideration for the couple's children, daughters Honor and Haven, 16 and 13, and 7-year-old son Hayes, made her stick it out until now.
A source said: "The spark had totally gone out of their marriage, but she kept it together because of the children. But now she knows she wasn't doing the kids, or herself, any good staying in a marriage in which she was profoundly unhappy."
And it's not like Cruise and Alba are strangers to each other.
The source revealed: "He's had the chance to meet her a number of times, and every time he's been so impressed by how intelligent and well-spoken she is. She's way more than a pretty face.
"So he's absolutely going to give it another try, and he's hoping the timing will be right this time around."
But Cruise may have some competition from another newly single man.
Hollywood sources say twice-divorced Ben Affleck had a crush on the star during his marriage to Jennifer Lopez. Now that Bennifer has broken up, it's game on.
One insider said: "It’s been a well-kept secret that Ben Affleck had quite the crush on Jessica Alba years ago.
"In Jessica Alba’s circle, it’s no secret that Ben has had a longstanding interest in her for about two decades. However, they’ve never crossed paths at a time when both were single and open to dating...until now.
"They have a strong connection, and whenever they've spent time together in the past, the chemistry between them is undeniable.
"With both of them now single and their children all grown up, it seems the perfect moment has arrived for their relationship to flourish."