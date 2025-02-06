Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Gossip > Tom Cruise

Inside Tom Cruise's 'Battle To Woo Jessica Alba' In Wake of Her Split From Cash Warren: 'She's Always Been His One Who Got Away'

Photo of Tom Cruise and Jessica Alba
Source: MEGA

Cruise is ready to find love with Alba.

Feb. 6 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

It was a mission impossible for Tom Cruise when he tried to woo Fantastic Four star Jessica Alba back in the day, but now that she's back on the market after 16 years of marriage to Cash Warren, the Top Gun stud is ready to take another shot, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Cruise, 62, reportedly tried to make a love connection with Alba, 43, in 2004 – only to be rejected.

Article continues below advertisement
tom cruise risking death deep diving techniques stay young
Source: MEGA

Cruise has long had a crush on the actress.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider confessed Cruise did indeed shoot his shot at a time when both stars were single, but it never went anywhere.

And the source said it's haunted him ever since: "Tom's always been disappointed that he lost out because he really thinks Jessica is the total package."

Since his dramatic split from third wife Katie Holmes in 2012, Cruise has struggled to find love again.

So now the insider said the Eyes Wide Shut star could be the answer to his lonely prayers: "Looking back, Tom can't help wondering if Jessica would have been better suited to him all along.

"It's not just because she's gorgeous, he really admired her work ethic. What she's managed to build with her Honest Company is so impressive to him, he can't help feeling they'd have a lot in common, since he's so ambitious himself."

Article continues below advertisement
jessica alba walking away from sexless marriage to cash warren
Source: MEGA

Alba has recently split from husband Warren.

Article continues below advertisement

The timing could be perfect. As RadarOnline.com reported, Alba finally pulled the plug on their relationship after debating leaving Cash, 46, for years, but consideration for the couple's children, daughters Honor and Haven, 16 and 13, and 7-year-old son Hayes, made her stick it out until now.

A source said: "The spark had totally gone out of their marriage, but she kept it together because of the children. But now she knows she wasn't doing the kids, or herself, any good staying in a marriage in which she was profoundly unhappy."

And it's not like Cruise and Alba are strangers to each other.

The source revealed: "He's had the chance to meet her a number of times, and every time he's been so impressed by how intelligent and well-spoken she is. She's way more than a pretty face.

"So he's absolutely going to give it another try, and he's hoping the timing will be right this time around."

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Affleck is ready to throw his hat in the ring.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON GOSSIP
Photo of Garth Brooks

Rape-Accused Garth Brooks 'Using Makeup and Hair Dye Makeovers' to 'Desperately Gloss Over' Murky Scandal

photo of Wynonna and Naomi Judd

Fading Country Star Wynonna Judd Accused of 'Desperately Riding Coattails of Tragedy' of Mom Naomi's Shotgun Suicide

But Cruise may have some competition from another newly single man.

Hollywood sources say twice-divorced Ben Affleck had a crush on the star during his marriage to Jennifer Lopez. Now that Bennifer has broken up, it's game on.

One insider said: "It’s been a well-kept secret that Ben Affleck had quite the crush on Jessica Alba years ago.

"In Jessica Alba’s circle, it’s no secret that Ben has had a longstanding interest in her for about two decades. However, they’ve never crossed paths at a time when both were single and open to dating...until now.

"They have a strong connection, and whenever they've spent time together in the past, the chemistry between them is undeniable.

"With both of them now single and their children all grown up, it seems the perfect moment has arrived for their relationship to flourish."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.