Inside Tom Cruise's 'Battle To Woo Jessica Alba' In Wake of Her Split From Cash Warren: 'She's Always Been His One Who Got Away'

An insider confessed Cruise did indeed shoot his shot at a time when both stars were single, but it never went anywhere.

And the source said it's haunted him ever since: "Tom's always been disappointed that he lost out because he really thinks Jessica is the total package."

Since his dramatic split from third wife Katie Holmes in 2012, Cruise has struggled to find love again.

So now the insider said the Eyes Wide Shut star could be the answer to his lonely prayers: "Looking back, Tom can't help wondering if Jessica would have been better suited to him all along.

"It's not just because she's gorgeous, he really admired her work ethic. What she's managed to build with her Honest Company is so impressive to him, he can't help feeling they'd have a lot in common, since he's so ambitious himself."