Keith Urban

Keith Urban 'Relieved' Wife Nicole Kidman's Kinky Role in 'Babygirl' Got an Oscars Snub: 'He's Hoping It'll make Her Stop Taking Such Sexy Roles!'

Sources claimed Keith Urban was 'relieved' Nicole Kidman wasn't nominated for her work in 'Babygirl.'

Feb. 6 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Keith Urban is said to be "relieved" his movie star wife Nicole Kidman's raunchy flick Babygirl did not receive an Oscar nomination, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While audiences praised Kidman's sexually-charged performance in the critically acclaimed film, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences apparently didn't think it was Oscar-worthy.

And sources now claim her husband is thankful she's not up for any awards.

Insiders said the country singer "felt bad she didn't get an Oscar nod," but at the same time seemed relieved over the snub.

The source claimed Urban, 57, hasn't been super comfortable with the Eyes Wide Shut star's recent "raunchy sex bomb roles" in movies like A Family Affair – and is said to hope her snub will herald "a change in direction from her."

Urban's alleged feelings towards his wife's recent work comes as Kidman, 57, is set to reunite with former co-star Sandra Bullock, 60, in Practical Magic 2.

While the Somebody Like You singer may have not been thrilled with his wife's "raunchy" role in the A24 thriller, he's said to be looking forward to the Practical Magic sequel.

The source added: "It's not just Sandra and Nicole who are excited about this movie, so is Keith. It's going to be a very female – and family-friendly – set."

According to Deadline, the A-list duo are in final negotiations to secure Oscar-winning director Susanne Bier, who previously worked with Bullock in Bird Box, as well as Kidman in The Perfect Couple.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Kidman previously opened up about filming Babygirl – and how she formed a close connection with her on-screen husband Antonio Banderas in the process.

In the film, Kidman and Banderas, 64, portray a married couple grappling with the fallout of the actress falling for a much-younger intern, but off-screen they had a much different relationship.

Banderas confessed: "I am a huge fan of (Kidman). She's one of my favorite actors of all time, actually. I admire and respect her and now I think we have a beautiful relationship because sharing this movie was very special."

He continued: "It was a very complicated movie, difficult. It required a lot from everybody, from the director, from all the actors, and we were conscious of that. And so you have to put yourself on the right path."

While the film had its challenges, Banderas said Kidman was crucial in making him feel "comfortable."

Banderas said: "It was very easy with her. She was totally committed to what she was doing. Kind, generous, professional.

"She made me feel safe. And I think I just tried the same to make her feel safe, especially those scenes that are complicated."

