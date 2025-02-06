Your tip
Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian 'Frustrated and Raging' Over Sister Khloé's Relationship With Her 'Hanger-On' Baby Daddy Scott Disick: 'She Just Wishes He'd Go Away'

Split photo of Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick
Source: MEGA

Kourtney Kardashian is not happy over how close her younger sister Khloé is with her ex Scott Disick.

Feb. 6 2025, Published 4:05 p.m. ET

Kourtney Kardashian is livid over watching her sister Khloé and her baby daddy Scott Disick's close relationship.

The former couple share three kids, and despite their split Disick has continued to shack it up with his ex's younger sibling, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

kourtney kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kourtney doesn't want to see her ex Disick hanging around her family anymore, especially with her sister Khloé.

A source said: "The level of closeness that her whole family has with Scott bothers Kourtney, but it's his friendship with Khloe that irritates her the most."

While Kourtney has moved on with her husband, Travis Barker, and is now focused on her baby boy Rocky, Disick has continued to hang around the famous family – and the Blink-182 drummer has been left fuming.

The insider explained: "Travis feels disrespected by the family continuing to be so cozy with Scott. It also makes it hard for Khloé to get close to Travis.

scott disick
Source: MEGA

Disick continues to hang out with Khloé and the Kardashian family despite his split from Kourtney years ago.

"Kourtney's not trying to be petty. She has very good reasons for wanting to have some boundaries with Scott, but her family just refuses to respect that.

"Kourtney and Scott are not cool, so you'd think her family would back off and follow her lead and create a little distance."

The source added: "She's not asking them to totally ice them out. She'd just love a little less of him in their lives, but they won't cooperate."

It also doesn't help the fact Khloé, 40, decided to make Disick, 41, her first guest on her new podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, especially since the two discussed rumors that he once got the Good American notable pregnant.

"That was very triggering. Kourtney would just like Scott to go away," the insider spilled.

During the podcast chat in January, Disick recalled how his late parents, Jeffrey and Bonnie, used to reach out to him to dispel rumors from tabloids.

"Every day, they were like, ‘You got Khloe pregnant?’ I’m like, ‘Yes, Dad, I got Khloe pregnant.’ and he’s like, ‘OK,’” Disick said.

"You never got me pregnant," Khloe interjected, making sure listeners were aware of his sarcasm.

khloe
Source: KHLOE IN WONDER LAND/YOUTUBE

Khloé and Disick's recent podcast chat 'triggered' Kourtney.

This isn't the first time sources have claimed Kourtney, 45, is tired of seeing Disick in the same circle as her and her family.

"She never knew what she was missing until she got together with Travis and can't believe she put up with Scott's BS for so long," a pal previously claimed.

They continued: "They have to continue and see each other when they're picking up the kids or dropping them off. That's all the exposure she wants."

"Kourtney tells (her family) not to invite him over, but they pity him," the insider said at the time.

Fans have called out Disick's behavior around Khloé in the past, including a moment in the Hulu series The Kardashians, where the dad-of-three mentioned the "nipple bra" Khloe was wearing.

"Do you have the new nipple bra on?" he asked at the time.

Khloé grabbed her chest and responded: "Of course. These are Kim's nipples on my body," referring to her sister Kim.

"Those things looks good," Disick, 41, joked.

kourtney kardashian delivery
Source: MEGA

Kourtney's husband, Travis Barker,' feels disrespected' by her family's closeness to Disick.

Viewers were quick to hit out at the scene, as one person raged "gross!"

Another added: "He's very creepy with Khloé sometimes."

