Revealed: Shocking Real Reason Brittany Mahomes was Ordered to Keep Her Distance From Booed Taylor Swift at Now-Infamous Super Bowl 2025

The source added: "That could have been a PR nightmare if the two were seated together when Taylor was booed. And everyone was forewarned that Trump would likely reference Taylor in one way or another and he did.

"It was in both of their best interests, given Trump's attendance and his past remarks about Taylor, that the two did not sit next to each other."

As fans may recall, Mahomes, who is married to the Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, showed support for President Trump amid the presidential election when she liked a post of his regarding 16 of his policies – which included topics on immigration and the economy.

Just weeks after nonstop backlash for Mahomes, Swift showed her support for the Democratic Party by endorsing Kamala Harris.