Revealed: Shocking Real Reason Brittany Mahomes was Ordered to Keep Her Distance From Booed Taylor Swift at Now-Infamous Super Bowl 2025
The shocking reason Brittany Mahomes was ordered to keep her distance from Taylor Swift at the 2025 Super Bowl has been revealed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the pop singer and the Sports Illustrated supermodel's friendship faced a bump in the road after another very famous public figure got in between the two – and that man is President Donald Trump.
On Sunday night, President Trump made history as the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl and received a massive round of applause when he appeared on the jumbotron.
As for Swift, she was also shown on the big screen as she waited to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce play for the Kansas City Chiefs – but the crowd booed her as soon as she was shown.
The pop singer was seen looking confused and awkward when she looked at her pal Ice Spice sitting next to her.
For Swift, the humiliation continued as Trump took to his Truth Social page to taunt the singer even more.
The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!"
The president also shared side-by-side comparison videos of him and Swift both appearing on the jumbotron – which showed his appearance before the national anthem received a massive round of applause, unlike the singer.
Fans noticed despite their new friendship, Swift and Mahomes didn't take any photos together.
According to a Daily Mail source, Mahomes was reportedly "instructed" to stay away from Swift's section due to issues regarding President Trump.
The insider added: "Brittany kept her distance from Taylor because of Trump attending the game. She was instructed to do so."
The source added: "That could have been a PR nightmare if the two were seated together when Taylor was booed. And everyone was forewarned that Trump would likely reference Taylor in one way or another and he did.
"It was in both of their best interests, given Trump's attendance and his past remarks about Taylor, that the two did not sit next to each other."
As fans may recall, Mahomes, who is married to the Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, showed support for President Trump amid the presidential election when she liked a post of his regarding 16 of his policies – which included topics on immigration and the economy.
Just weeks after nonstop backlash for Mahomes, Swift showed her support for the Democratic Party by endorsing Kamala Harris.
Mahomes didn't address the speculation she was a supporter of President Trump, but he took notice and praised the NFL star's wife.
During an interview with Fox & Friends last September, he called the model "a big Trump fan" after Swift endorsed Harris.
He added: "Well, I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better, if you want to know the truth. I was not a Taylor fan."