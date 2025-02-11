Superstar DJ Diplo Admits He Dropped ACID at Massive Super Bowl 2025 Bash — And Declares He Microdoses on LSD 'About Four Times a Week'

Megastar Diplo confessed he dropped acid to cheer on his Philadelphia Eagles during the Super Bowl, but it was no out-of-the-ordinary experience for the DJ as he further revealed he "microdoses" on LSD multiple times a week, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Diplo was flying high with the Super Bowl champs in New Orleans, Louisiana, over the weekend and candidly spoke about his drug use at an after party.