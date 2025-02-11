Your tip
Superstar DJ Diplo Admits He Dropped ACID at Massive Super Bowl 2025 Bash — And Declares He Microdoses on LSD 'About Four Times a Week'

Composite photo of Diplo.
Source: MEGA

The DJ confessed to taking acid before a Super Bowl event.

Feb. 11 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

Megastar Diplo confessed he dropped acid to cheer on his Philadelphia Eagles during the Super Bowl, but it was no out-of-the-ordinary experience for the DJ as he further revealed he "microdoses" on LSD multiple times a week, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Diplo was flying high with the Super Bowl champs in New Orleans, Louisiana, over the weekend and candidly spoke about his drug use at an after party.

diplo casually admits to tripping on acid at super bowl bash
Source: MEGA

Diplo candidly spoke about his drug use at a party on Saturday, February 8.

It was a weekend of debauchery for the 46-year-old, who worked as an after-school in Philadelphia before launching his music career.

After the Eagles victory on Sunday, he was seen holding the Lombardi trophy as he celebrated with football stars and celebrities, including comedian Shane Gills and fellow Philly fan Miles Teller.

Prior to the big game, Diplo attended an Eagles event on Saturday, February 9, where he chatted about his psychedelic preferences with a videographer.

Source: @DIPLO/INSTAGRAM

The DJ shared snaps from his weekend of partying in New Orleans.

In a video capturing the exchange, he said he doesn't usually take mushrooms or smoke marijuana, before admitting: "I like acid, though."

Diplo continued: "I do that. I’m on it now again."

The DJ added he did not take a strong enough dose to make him act unruly, explaining: "I'm just chilling. It's a little bit. I'm not, like, tripping. I'm not gonna do backflips."

diplo casually admits to tripping on acid at super bowl bash
Source: MEGA

The DJ explained he didn't take enough to act wild and wasn't going to be doing 'backflips.'

He went on to say he does LSD about "four times a week," before clarifying he's "not going to suggest to take drugs to people" but for those who are interested in psychedelics, they should "try it and see how your body reacts."

The DJ's casual mention of being on acid at the event comes after he announced during CNN's New's Years Eve live broadcast with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper in December that he was on LSD.

diplo casually admits to tripping on acid at super bowl bash
Source: MEGA

Diplo previously confessed on-air to being high on LSD at a New Year's Eve event.

While being interviewed at the Los Angeles Convention Center, where he was set to perform at the Insomniac's Forever Midnight, the Bravo host asked Diplo: "I'm curious, what’s the most conventional place that you’ve done LSD?"

Diplo quipped: "Right now. I did some on the helicopter on the way here. … I'm not even lying."

His honest answer gave Cohen and Cooper pause before the pair burst out in nervous laughter.

Cohen followed up: "Oh, my God! Hold on, hold on, hold on. Please tell me — you're tripping right now?" to which the DJ replied, "Yeah," before explaining he was on a "light trip" for the holiday after "microdosing" earlier that day.

Cooper chimed in: "I wish I was Diplo. I gotta say, I just think he has a fun, cool lifestyle. Can you imagine his lifestyle? 'I'm Diplo. I do things.'"

