Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Kanye West

Isla Fisher Slams Kanye West As a 'Monster' And Pleads With Fans to Abandon Him After Rapper's 'Pathetic, PR Stunt' Swastika T-Shirt Sale On Yeezy Website

Split photo of Kanye West, Isla Fisher
Source: MEGA

West has found himself at the center of a verbal beatdown from Fisher.

Feb. 11 2025, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Actress Isla Fisher did not hold back as she bashed Kanye West after the controversial rapper offered a shirt emblazoned with a swastika on his Yeezy.com website.

This as RadarOnline.com can reveal Shopify has completely shut down and removed the shopping site from the internet.

Article continues below advertisement
isla fisher
Source: MEGA

The actress urged her fans to unfollow West online.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, The rapper – who now goes by Ye – launched the new top featuring a swastika front and center following his latest antisemitic tirade.

The backlash was loud and immediate, with many sharing their disgust at the 47-year-old's stunt. Now you can add Wedding Crashers star Fisher to the outcry.

The 49-year-old slammed West on her personal Instagram account and called for her fans to have nothing to do with him.

In a post to her Stories section, Fisher shared a snap of the disgusting shirt, along with the no-holds-barred message: "F--- this monster forever. No tolerance for this s---."

Above that, she advised: "Hey friends, can you please unfollow Kanye? Did you know this is the only thing for sale on his website after placing a Super Bowl commercial?"

Article continues below advertisement
isla fisher kanye west shirt
Source: @islafisher/instagram

Fisher was fed up with West's disgusting swastika shirt.

Article continues below advertisement

Well, it was the only thing for sale. Early Tuesday morning, the website selling the shirt was deactivated by Shopify, the platform that powered West's T-shirt store.

A Shopify spokesperson told CNN the "merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms so we removed them.

"All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform."

The only thing now on the website is a note telling surfers: "Something went wrong" and "This store is unavailable."

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west doubles down support jailed sean diddy combs mocking cassie
Source: MEGA

West went off on a antisemitic rant online, leading his account to be shut down.

Article continues below advertisement

On Sunday, West shelled out some big bucks for a pricey Super Bowl commercial directing viewers to his Yeezy website to purchase the disturbing shirt.

A source told RadarOnline.com it was yet another cynical example of the disgraced performer "exploiting one of the most brutal times in human history to cynically grab headlines and promote his fashion range."

They blasted: "This truly is the lowest of the low."

West's ad promoting his clothing brand was said to be aired in select markets, including Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles.

Users who went to his website after seeing the ad discovered a blank webpage, with only an option to buy the white t-shirt featuring a black swastika on the front.

The item retailed for $20 and was listed as the "HH-01" design, which the Anti-Defamation League said was "code for 'Heil Hitler'" in an X post.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west elon musk
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk kicked the rapper off X following his tirade.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue Insists Having Sex 'With 1,057 Men' Was For 'Educational' Purposes — After Her 'World Record-Beating' Orgy Was BANNED By OnlyFans

Split photo of Kanye West, Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Kanye West's 'PR Stunt' Plea for Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Release Furiously Slammed by Attorneys — After We Revealed Why 'Nazi' Rapper Will Dodge Hate Crime Case for Vile X Rants

Article continues below advertisement

The Anti-Defamation League wrote in the post: "As if we needed further proof of Kanye's antisemitism, he chose to put a single item for sale on his website – a t-shirt emblazoned with a swastika.

"The swastika is the symbol adopted by Hitler as the primary emblem of the N---s. It galvanized his followers in the 20th century and continues to threaten and instill fear in those targeted by antisemitism and white supremacy. "If that wasn't enough, the t-shirt is labeled on Kanye's website as 'HH-01,' which is code for 'Heil Hitler.'"

The Anti-Defamation League said there was "no excuse" for West's recent behavior in their statement, adding: "Kanye was tweeting vile antisemitism nonstop since last week.

"Even worse, Kanye advertised his website during the Super Bowl, amplifying it beyond his already massive social media audience."

After the rapper went off on his hate-filled tweet spree, X owner Elon Musk confirmed the hitmaker had been banned from the platform and silenced for good.

West's X account was deactivated following a three-day tirade, which also included antisemitic, misogynistic, and racist barbs, plus a pop at longtime rival Taylor Swift during the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

Musk made the announcement himself, answering one user's request that the 47-year-old be banned from X for his graphic and vulgar tweets.

He obliged, explaining: "Given what he has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW. You should not be seeing that anymore."

A search for West's account now brings up a page that informs, "This account doesn’t exist. Try searching for another."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.