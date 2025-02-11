Isla Fisher Slams Kanye West As a 'Monster' And Pleads With Fans to Abandon Him After Rapper's 'Pathetic, PR Stunt' Swastika T-Shirt Sale On Yeezy Website

As RadarOnline.com reported, The rapper – who now goes by Ye – launched the new top featuring a swastika front and center following his latest antisemitic tirade.

The backlash was loud and immediate, with many sharing their disgust at the 47-year-old's stunt. Now you can add Wedding Crashers star Fisher to the outcry.

The 49-year-old slammed West on her personal Instagram account and called for her fans to have nothing to do with him.

In a post to her Stories section, Fisher shared a snap of the disgusting shirt, along with the no-holds-barred message: "F--- this monster forever. No tolerance for this s---."

Above that, she advised: "Hey friends, can you please unfollow Kanye? Did you know this is the only thing for sale on his website after placing a Super Bowl commercial?"