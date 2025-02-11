Isla Fisher Slams Kanye West As a 'Monster' And Pleads With Fans to Abandon Him After Rapper's 'Pathetic, PR Stunt' Swastika T-Shirt Sale On Yeezy Website
Actress Isla Fisher did not hold back as she bashed Kanye West after the controversial rapper offered a shirt emblazoned with a swastika on his Yeezy.com website.
This as RadarOnline.com can reveal Shopify has completely shut down and removed the shopping site from the internet.
As RadarOnline.com reported, The rapper – who now goes by Ye – launched the new top featuring a swastika front and center following his latest antisemitic tirade.
The backlash was loud and immediate, with many sharing their disgust at the 47-year-old's stunt. Now you can add Wedding Crashers star Fisher to the outcry.
The 49-year-old slammed West on her personal Instagram account and called for her fans to have nothing to do with him.
In a post to her Stories section, Fisher shared a snap of the disgusting shirt, along with the no-holds-barred message: "F--- this monster forever. No tolerance for this s---."
Above that, she advised: "Hey friends, can you please unfollow Kanye? Did you know this is the only thing for sale on his website after placing a Super Bowl commercial?"
Well, it was the only thing for sale. Early Tuesday morning, the website selling the shirt was deactivated by Shopify, the platform that powered West's T-shirt store.
A Shopify spokesperson told CNN the "merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms so we removed them.
"All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform."
The only thing now on the website is a note telling surfers: "Something went wrong" and "This store is unavailable."
On Sunday, West shelled out some big bucks for a pricey Super Bowl commercial directing viewers to his Yeezy website to purchase the disturbing shirt.
A source told RadarOnline.com it was yet another cynical example of the disgraced performer "exploiting one of the most brutal times in human history to cynically grab headlines and promote his fashion range."
They blasted: "This truly is the lowest of the low."
West's ad promoting his clothing brand was said to be aired in select markets, including Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles.
Users who went to his website after seeing the ad discovered a blank webpage, with only an option to buy the white t-shirt featuring a black swastika on the front.
The item retailed for $20 and was listed as the "HH-01" design, which the Anti-Defamation League said was "code for 'Heil Hitler'" in an X post.
The Anti-Defamation League wrote in the post: "As if we needed further proof of Kanye's antisemitism, he chose to put a single item for sale on his website – a t-shirt emblazoned with a swastika.
"The swastika is the symbol adopted by Hitler as the primary emblem of the N---s. It galvanized his followers in the 20th century and continues to threaten and instill fear in those targeted by antisemitism and white supremacy. "If that wasn't enough, the t-shirt is labeled on Kanye's website as 'HH-01,' which is code for 'Heil Hitler.'"
The Anti-Defamation League said there was "no excuse" for West's recent behavior in their statement, adding: "Kanye was tweeting vile antisemitism nonstop since last week.
"Even worse, Kanye advertised his website during the Super Bowl, amplifying it beyond his already massive social media audience."
After the rapper went off on his hate-filled tweet spree, X owner Elon Musk confirmed the hitmaker had been banned from the platform and silenced for good.
West's X account was deactivated following a three-day tirade, which also included antisemitic, misogynistic, and racist barbs, plus a pop at longtime rival Taylor Swift during the Super Bowl on Sunday night.
Musk made the announcement himself, answering one user's request that the 47-year-old be banned from X for his graphic and vulgar tweets.
He obliged, explaining: "Given what he has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW. You should not be seeing that anymore."
A search for West's account now brings up a page that informs, "This account doesn’t exist. Try searching for another."