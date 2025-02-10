Mystery Grows Over Why Elon Musk Was Missing From A-List Crowd Who Packed Super Bowl 2025 — Amid His Battle With Kanye West Over Rapper's Nazi Rant on X

Musk may have been forced to miss the game to put out a controversial Kanye West firestorm.

After the rapper went off on a hate-filled tweet spree, X owner Musk confirmed the hitmaker has been banned from the platform and silenced for good.

West's X account was deactivated following a three-day tirade, which also included antisemitic, misogynistic, and racist barbs, plus a pop at longtime rival Taylor Swift during the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

Musk made the announcement himself, answering one user's request that the 47-year-old be banned from X for his graphic and vulgar tweets.

He obliged, explaining: "Given what he has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW. You should not be seeing that anymore."

Indeed, a search for West's account brings up a page that informs, "This account doesn’t exist. Try searching for another."