Mystery Grows Over Why Elon Musk Was Missing From A-List Crowd Who Packed Super Bowl 2025 — Amid His Battle With Kanye West Over Rapper's Nazi Rant on X
Donald Trump was the first ever sitting president to attend a Super Bowl, when he decided to show up for Sunday's big game with a big entourage of friends and family.
However, RadarOnline.com can reveal one of Trump's newest and closest allies, billionaire tech inventor Elon Musk, was mysteriously missing.
It's not like Musk isn't a football fan. The Tesla head was highly visible at the last two Super Bowls, attending with his son X AE A-Xii last year, for a game that pitted the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers.
He was also spotted in 2023 for the first Eagles/Chiefs matchup.
But Trump's new bff was suspiciously missing from Sunday's game – without ever even alluding to his absence on his X.com platform.
Fox NFL's cameras spotted Trump's arrival at the Super Bowl with his kids Ivanka, 43, and Eric, 41, to watch the Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles.
The 47th president was seen greeting fans at the Caesars Superdome and was also joined by Eric's wife Lara, 42.
Before the game, Trump shared that he was rooting for the Chiefs.
However, like most of America, Trump seemed to lose interest in the Eagles' blowout victory, and decided to dip while the Chiefs were held scoreless in the first 30 minutes of the contest.
Musk may have been forced to miss the game to put out a controversial Kanye West firestorm.
After the rapper went off on a hate-filled tweet spree, X owner Musk confirmed the hitmaker has been banned from the platform and silenced for good.
West's X account was deactivated following a three-day tirade, which also included antisemitic, misogynistic, and racist barbs, plus a pop at longtime rival Taylor Swift during the Super Bowl on Sunday night.
Musk made the announcement himself, answering one user's request that the 47-year-old be banned from X for his graphic and vulgar tweets.
He obliged, explaining: "Given what he has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW. You should not be seeing that anymore."
Indeed, a search for West's account brings up a page that informs, "This account doesn’t exist. Try searching for another."
In West's final tweet on Sunday night he wrote: "I'm logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent."
He continued: "It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board. It was like an Ayahuasca trip.
"Love all of you who gave me the energy and attention. To (sic) we connect again. Good afternoon and goodnight."
While his account may not be active, fans were still able to leave responses, with many advising West to not let the door hit him on the way out.
One person commented: "Wow, what a shock. You're leaving Twitter. How ever will we survive without your profound insights and mediocre music?"
Another mocked: "Finally some peace and quiet," as a third posted: "And herein lies the end of manic episode for the ages."