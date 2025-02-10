Victoria Beckham 'Cringing' Over Husband David's 'Groveling Techniques' to Land Himself a Knighthood From King Charles While Monarch Battles Cancer
Victoria Beckham is cringing over her husband's latest vow to "bend over backward" for the British monarchy.
David Beckham's relentless push for a knighthood is reportedly straining his marriage to the Spice Girl, with insiders claiming she's mortified by his excessive praise for the royal family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source explained: "She's begged him to tone down his royal praisings. She knows he's open to backlash if he's seen to be 'sucking up.'"
At the World Economic Forum in Switzerland last month, where he was honored with a Crystal Award for his charity work as a Goodwill Ambassador, 49-year-old David seized the moment to express his "unwavering loyalty" to the royal household.
He said: "Whenever the Prince of Wales sends me a message and says, 'I need you to do this' or 'be there', it's always a 'yes.'
"I always get emotional talking about anything that I do with our royal family, because I've always been a huge royalist. I was brought up in a household that adored and loved everything that came with the royal family."
However, many believe David has been eager to fulfill his lifelong dream before turning 50 on May 2.
PR expert Mark Borkowski claims David's actions have been part of a long series of calculated efforts to finally earn the knighthood he's coveted.
He said: "Beckham isn't merely in the 'good books,' he's practically penning a chapter.
"His unwavering loyalty, conveniently broadcast at a global stage, is an unmistakable nudge to the Establishment.
"A knighthood would cement his legacy not just as an icon of sport, but as a true bastion of Britishness."
In leaked 2017 emails – which David insisted were altered – he vented his frustration at being snubbed once again from the year's New Year's Honors list.
In the emails, he allegedly referred to the committee as "unappreciative c--ts."
He reportedly added: "It's a disgrace to be honest, and if I was American I would of got something like this 10 years ago."
Since that humiliating incident, David and Victoria have been "diligently working their way back into the royal family's good books," according to sources.
They've allegedly separated themselves from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – despite receiving an invitation to Harry and Meghan's 2018 wedding – and have since strongly aligned with King Charles and the Prince of Wales.
In June, David was appointed as an ambassador for The King's Foundation, and in December, he and Victoria attended their first state banquet at Buckingham Palace – held in honor of the visiting Emir of Qatar.
When the 2024 New Year Honors list was revealed, David was noticeably left out.
However, despite the snub, he told the crowd in Switzerland he was "honored" to be part of Charles' foundation and shared that his mom, Sandra West, "burst into tears" upon hearing the news.
Doting Chrissy Teigen Defiantly Laughs Off Taking 'Coconut Milk Bath' With 3 of Her Kids Under 6 — After Being Hammered Over Fun-Loving Post by Mom-Shaming Trolls
He said: "She's so proud. She knows my grandparents would have been proud that I have played such an important role within the royal family and the charities that they have."
A source added: "Victoria cringed at those comments. She knows how important a knighthood is to David – but she wants him to play it a bit cooler."
On Friday, David and Victoria were seen conversing with King Charles at a dinner held at Highgrove House in Tetbury, England, celebrating "Slow Food and Slow Fashion."
Charles looked dapper in a black suit and bowtie, while David wore a similar outfit and Victoria stunned in a white dress and diamond bracelets.
The monarch’s night out comes nearly a year after Buckingham Palace disclosed his cancer diagnosis.
In late December, palace sources confirmed his treatment had been progressing positively and noted the treatment cycle would continue into this year.