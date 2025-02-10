Downfall of OnlyFans Star Even More Massive Than 'Orgy Queens' Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips: How Anna Paul's $6.2MILLION Porn Fortune is in Jeopardy Amid 'Good Girl Image' Scandal

A massive OnlyFans star from Australia is feeling the heat after being accused of "scamming" millions of her followers. Anna Paul is receiving plenty of backlash on social media after fellow OnlyFans creator and her ex-friend Mikaela Testa called her out, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Paul is one of the top 0.01% of earners on the adult site, reeling in over six million followers. The 25-year-old's popularity has also followed her on to TikTok – where she shares more wholesome content – as well on Instagram, posting various bikini photos for her loyal fans. However, despite her social media fame, Paul's status has taken a hit due to her now ex-friend Testa. It all kicked off after Testa ripped Paul in a video, dropping shocking allegations against her. The pair were friends until Paul and Testa's brother, Atis, broke up with one another.

Testa raged in a video on TikTok: "There's a lot of things wrong with Anna Paul. It's way easier to hate me for calling her out when she's wrong than accepting that the Anna you guys love and idolize so much never existed. "You don't know her. You don't know her like I know her. You have never met her. And if you have, it's nothing more than a five second selfie.” Testa also called out Paul's popular videos, some of which focus on the star hiding money in public places around the world for her fans to find.

"(It) reeks of superiority. Watching her fans scramble over scraps, fighting each other because they need these funds, while she films it, flaunts her designer labels, endless holidays and material excess," Testa raged. She added: "This is dystopian and out of touch.” Paul – who charges followers on OnlyFans $10.99 a month for her content with the chance of entering giveaways – was also accused of "exploiting" her younger fans.

While Paul has claimed she grew up poor, Testa disputed those statements, claiming her former friend grew up with "amazing parents who provided a lot" for her. Testa also accused Paul of "fat-shaming," recalling a time when a plus-size fan came up to Paul for a hug and picture. "You smiled at her. You told her that you loved her,” Testa said, and added: “She told you how your words online have helped her be more comfortable in her body. The moment she walked away, you told Atis that she was annoying and gross and you didn't want to agree to the hug because she was fat and sweaty.”

Fans quickly came for Paul following the shock accusations, as one person said: "The down fall of Anna Paul," and another reacted, “Your silence is so loud.” The "silence" only lasted five days following Testa's video, as Paul soon responded. She said: “Somebody that I thought was my friend and that I was close with really hurt me. And 2 months ago she was asking me to go to Fiji with her on a girls trip.”

Paul also denied she called a fan "fat" and said: "... I may have called her sweaty. Because when somebody is wet and they touch you and then they leave and when you're with your best friend and you are now wet because of them you may say I am now wet.” She also responded to Testa's claims of her not growing up poor, saying she "felt broke." "When I say I grew up broke that is my experience that is how I felt when I can hear my parents talking in the kitchen that the budget for the groceries that week is $30, it makes me feel broke..." she explained.