Chrissy Teigen

Doting Chrissy Teigen Defiantly Laughs Off Taking 'Coconut Milk Bath' With 3 of Her Kids Under 6 — After Being Hammered Over Fun-Loving Post by Mom-Shaming Trolls

Composite photo of Chrissy Teigen
Source: MEGA

Chrissy Teigen faced backlash after sharing a photo of herself in the bath tub with her three youngest children.

Feb. 10 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline

Chrissy Teigen wasn't having any of the backlash from trolls who slammed her for taking a "coconut milk bath" with her three children, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The supermodel turned cook book author defended her decision to bathe with her kids after being "mom-shamed" over a recent Instagram post.

chrissy teigen mom shamed over bath time photo with her three kids
Source: @CHRISSYTEIGEN/INSTAGRAM

Teigen regularly shares snaps online of her life with her four children and husband John Legend.

Teigen, 39, shared a carousel post on Saturday, February 8, captioned: "BAHHHHHHHHHHH."

While the post featured several snaps of Teigen's family and mirror selfies, it was the first photo in the set that caught followers' attention – and sparked backlash in the comment section.

The image featured Teigen sitting in a bathtub holding her three children – son Miles, six; daughter Esti, two; and son Wren, one – whom she shares with husband John Legend.

teigen ripped for bath photo
Source: @CHRISSYTEIGEN/INSTAGRAM

But idiotic trolls targeted the model for sharing this harmless snap of her enjoying a bath with three of her brood – Miles, six, daughter Esti, two, and 20-month-old son Wren.

Instagram users wasted no time calling out Teigen and accused her of violating her children's privacy with the bath time picture.

One user wrote: "Kids deserve privacy. Why should the world be seeing them in the bath?"

Another echoed: "This is a moment that should be kept private... naked kids and a naked adult in the bath together should be the last thing someone thinks about putting out on the internet whether it was innocent or not…"

A third commented: "The bath pic is weird and unnecessary," while a fourth user wrote, "No one wants to see you naked in the bath with your kids."

chrissy teigen mom shamed over bath time photo with her three kids
Source: MEGA

Some users claimed Teigen's six-year-old son Miles was 'too old' to be in the bath with his mom.

Several users thought it was okay for the youngest to take a bath with their mom, but found it "inappropriate" for her six-year-old son to be included.

One user wrote: "It's great to bathe with the little ones but Miles is too old to be with you," while another echoed, "Little ones are fine but prolly shouldn’t have your six-year-son in there. Becomes a point where it's like umm..."

Another user accused Teigen of "always (being) in dirty bathwater," in reference to another bathtub post from 2024, during which the water became murky as she removed her body makeup.

The comment appeared to strike a chord with Teigen, who fired back: "It's a coconut milk bath for sensitive skin but go off!"

chrissy teigen mom shamed over bath time photo with her three kids
Source: MEGA

Teigen clapped back at one user who claimed she was 'always being in dirty bath water.' and explained it was a 'coconut milk bath for sensitive skin.'

While Teigen seemingly ignored the hundreds of comments from "Karens" branding her "weird" and "creepy" over the "inappropriate" photo, a few followers came to the model's defense.

One user wrote: "Just waiting on the Karens to rip you a new one for doing something every mom has done."

A second commented: "These kids have a better relationship with their parents than any of you mom shaming her... lol," and a third wrote, "Get over yourselves people... Seriously shaming a mom and her kids, and making something out of nothing. There are bigger issues in the world."

