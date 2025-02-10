Selena Gomez Says 'The Magic Has Disappeared' After 'Emilia Pérez' Co-Star Karla Sofía Gascón's Controversial Tweets About Muslims, George Floyd and Diversity Resurfaced
Selena Gomez has spoken out about the resurfaced controversial tweets from her Emilia Pérez co-star Karla Sofía Gascón.
RadarOnline.com can report the young actress and singer admitted "the magic has disappeared" amid the ongoing scandal surrounding the Netflix star.
At Santa Barbara Film Festival on Sunday, Gomez, 32, spoke out just weeks after the shocking tweets resurfaced and after Netflix decided to drop the star from the Oscars campaign.
While accepting the Virtuosos Award, the former Disney star said: "Some of the magic has disappeared. But I choose to continue to be proud of what I've done and I'm just grateful."
She added: "I live with no regrets, and I would do this movie over and over again if I could."
Zoe Saldana – who won Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film at the Critics' Choice Awards – also recently opened up about the scandal.
The actress said while appearing on a podcast after the tweets emerged: "I'm very sad. I'm also disappointed."
She added: "I’m taking it day by day, and that joy is starting to kind of come back again."
In late January, the Netflix film scored a whopping 13 Oscar nominations – including Best Picture.
Gascón has also been nominated for Best Actress for her role in the film, but after the tweets emerged, it was reported the Netflix team is attempting to distance themselves from the star.
The streaming platform reportedly canceled plans for Gascón to fly in from Spain to attend any upcoming awards shows or promotions, and according to The Hollywood Reporter's Scott Feinberg, the two parties are no longer on speaking terms.
Just after the nominations were announced, a writer named Sarah Hagi shared screengrabs of Gascón's alleged resurfaced posts on X, which have since been deleted.
Hagi wrote on X: "This is all from the star of a movie that is campaigning on its progressive values, you really gotta laugh. Stuff like this doesn’t get flagged because you can say whatever you want about Muslims, it’s never considered racist. Again, this isn’t even all of them.
"I’m not exaggerating when I say there are so many tweets. spanning years!! It’s really something else."
After the tweets surfaced, many social media users called to "cancel" the star.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Brutally Slammed for Using GOLF BUGGY To Ride Past Disabled Veterans at Ex-Soldier Royal's Invictus Games: 'They Should Have Walked Beside Them — Unbelievable!'
But for Gomez and Gascón, things escalated after other past tweets resurfaced, which contained hurtful comments about the former Disney star.
According to reports, a 2022 tweet resurfaced where she criticized Gomez in a photo with model Hailey Bieber.
The actress tweeted: "She's a rich rat who plays the poor b------ whenever she can and will never stop bothering her ex-boyfriend and his wife."
After the tweet resurfaced, Gomez's very loyal fan base came to her defense and slammed Gascón.