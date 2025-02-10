Selena Gomez Says 'The Magic Has Disappeared' After 'Emilia Pérez' Co-Star Karla Sofía Gascón's Controversial Tweets About Muslims, George Floyd and Diversity Resurfaced

At Santa Barbara Film Festival on Sunday, Gomez, 32, spoke out just weeks after the shocking tweets resurfaced and after Netflix decided to drop the star from the Oscars campaign.

While accepting the Virtuosos Award, the former Disney star said: "Some of the magic has disappeared. But I choose to continue to be proud of what I've done and I'm just grateful."

She added: "I live with no regrets, and I would do this movie over and over again if I could."