Karla Sofía Gascón Skips Critics' Choice Awards After Shocking Tweets About Muslims, George Floyd and Diversity at the Oscars Resurface
Karla Sofía Gascón has skipped the Critics' Choice Awards after her shocking social media posts about Muslims, George Floyd and diversity at the Oscars resurfaced.
RadarOnline.com can report the Netflix star's absence comes shortly after the streaming platform dropped her from the Oscars campaign after the film scored a handful of nominations.
On Friday night, Gascón - who is nominated for a Critics' Choice Award for Best Actress for her role in Emilia Pérez - was noticeably missing from the red carpet and inside the venue, DailyMail reported.
Amid the growing backlash over the resurfaced posts, the Netflix star was already not expected to attend.
Zoe Saldana - who won Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film - recently opened up about the scandal.
The actress said while appearing on a podcast: "I'm very sad. I'm also disappointed."
She added: "I’m taking it day by day and that joy is starting to kind of come back again."
Saldana explained she is "taking her time" to process the scandal and said she thinks this isn't "something that we have to figure out immediately."
Back in January, a writer named Sarah Hagi shared screengrabs of Gascón's alleged resurfaced posts on X, which have since been deleted.
Hagi wrote on X: "This is all from the star of a movie that is campaigning on its progressive values, you really gotta laugh. Stuff like this doesn’t get flagged because you can say whatever you want about Muslims, it’s never considered racist. Again, this isn’t even all of them.
"I’m not exaggerating when I say there are so many tweets. spanning years!! It’s really something else."
Social media users were quick to slam the Netflix star for the unhinged messages.
One user wrote: "Karla Sofia Gascón showing who she really is: racist, xenophobic, religiously intolerant, anti-vaccine, and, on top of that, a liar. Terrible!"
Another said: "If I were Karla Sofia Gascón, I wouldn't step foot in any awards ceremony this award season. What a disgrace."
A third added: "I hope from the bottom of my heart that now that Karla Sofia Gascón has been canceled."
A fourth tweeted: "Actress Karla Sofia Gascón is a disgrace to all the communities she is part of, she is racist, homophobic, and xenophobic and expresses this very well in places she thinks no one sees, she is a disgrace as a person and, in my opinion (I saw the film) a terrible actress."
Amid the growing backlash, Netflix decided to drop Gascón from their Oscars marketing and canceled plans for Gascón to fly in from Spain to attend any upcoming awards shows or promotions.
According to The Hollywood Reporter's Scott Feinberg, the two parties are no longer on speaking terms, and are only communicating through Gascón’s agent.
The source revealed: "It is my understanding that there is no great interest on the part of Netflix to provide the usual courtesies afforded by a studio to an Oscar contender, such as transportation and accommodations, to facilitate her attendance at the remaining awards season gatherings."