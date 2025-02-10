Behind Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Bling: Pop Phenomenon Draped Herself in a Staggering $60,000 of Jewels Including 'Hand Chain' — After She 'Covered Up Engagement Ring From Travis Kelce'

For the second Super Bowl in a row, Swift sat in a private suite, surrounded by friends and family, to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs.

However, unlike last year, this time Kelce's team was taken behind the woodshed by the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat the Chiefs 40-22 to capture the NFL's Lombardi Trophy.

Swift was forced to bury her emotions in nearly $60,000 worth of glittery baubles.

The collection included a sparkling chain wrapped around her hand from jewelry designer Logan Hollowell. The chain stretched down from her finger to the top of her wrist.

The stunning piece is made of 14kt gold and held five small diamonds. It retails for over $4,000.