Behind Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Bling: Pop Phenomenon Draped Herself in a Staggering $60,000 of Jewels Including 'Hand Chain' — After She 'Covered Up Engagement Ring From Travis Kelce'
Taylor Swift flashed some serious bling at the Super Bowl Sunday night, including a unique ring on her finger.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal it wasn't THAT ring, nor was it on THAT finger.
For the second Super Bowl in a row, Swift sat in a private suite, surrounded by friends and family, to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs.
However, unlike last year, this time Kelce's team was taken behind the woodshed by the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat the Chiefs 40-22 to capture the NFL's Lombardi Trophy.
Swift was forced to bury her emotions in nearly $60,000 worth of glittery baubles.
The collection included a sparkling chain wrapped around her hand from jewelry designer Logan Hollowell. The chain stretched down from her finger to the top of her wrist.
The stunning piece is made of 14kt gold and held five small diamonds. It retails for over $4,000.
Wrapped around her neck was the classic T pendant on a red and gold chain.
The "T" is for Taylor, but could easily also have a hidden reference to Travis. She paired it all with several rings from Effy Jewelry, worth a combined $23,000.
Finally, a gold and diamond watch that was credited as from the Panthère de Cartier collection worth over $32,000.
The glitz didn't stop with her accessories. Swift's outfit was made up of a double-breasted blazer by Saint Laurent, retailing for around $4,000.
She added an Alaia white tank top, sparkly denim shorts and thigh-high white leather boots by Paris Texas.
While quite a haul, the only jewelry fans really wanted to see was missing – an engagement ring.
Before sending the internet into a frenzy over her bling, Swift sparked a wave of speculation among fans about a possible engagement after wearing a certain accessory to a recent football game.
The performer attended the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, where the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills to advance to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row.
Swift wore a black Louis Vuitton coat, red tights, a black pleated skirt, and a black beanie... and was noticeably one of the only people who still wore gloves inside a heated skybox.
Fans took to social media to question if Kelce popped the question to the singer.
One wrote: "Not a lot of people in that suite wearing gloves. Could Taylor be hiding the ring?!"
Another added: "Us: 'OMG, we’ll know if she has a ring on that finger.' Taylor: 'What if I wear gloves?'"
A third said: "Swifties want to know: are the gloves hiding a ring? Caitlin [Clark was] not wearing gloves. Was Taylor colder than Caitlin?"
The famous couple's romance started back in the summer of 2023 and became public after Swift attended her first NFL to support her man that September.
After keeping it private for a few months, the two certainly are no longer shy about showing their support for each other's careers.