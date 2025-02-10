More Pain for Taylor Swift As Her Super Bowl Fashion 'Stunt' Is Branded 'Tacky' — After She is Mocked by Trump For Being Booed at Superdome Clash

Taylor Swift's time at the Super Bowl didn't go as planned as not only was she booed by fans in attendance, but her fashion is now being ripped to shreds. The megastar appeared at the Superdome in New Orleans in order to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles – but everything completely fell apart, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: X Swift wore a white Alaia body suit and denim shorts under a Yves Saint Lauren tuxedo jacket at the Super Bowl.

Article continues below advertisement

The 35-year-old arrived at the massive sporting event wearing a Yves Saint Laurent white tuxedo jacket over a white Alaia body suit. She also wore sequin studded denim shorts and topped off her outfit in thigh high white leather boots, as she settled down in the VIP area alongside rapper Ice Spice – an outfit Daily Mail columnist Jane Marguerite Tippett labeled as "bad taste." Tippett, who claims the Bad Blood hitmaker "wears her romance with Kelce on her sleeve," also suggested Swift has "decided to embrace a full-on WAG lifestyle, complete with ensembles that are as trashy as they are shockingly expensive." The columnist recalls the singer's outfit for a January 18th playoff game, in which Swift wore Chanel in a multi thousand-dollar jumpsuit.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: X The 35-year-old appeared on the Superdome's Jumbotron, where she was heavily booed.

Article continues below advertisement

She raged: "Showcasing a long line of skimpy dresses, platform boots, chain style (Chanel!) jewelry she is living in full the American vision of a 'Footballer' girlfriend. "For a woman with limitless resources and the power to dress as expensively and beautifully as possible her embrace of kitsch seems more than just a little perplexing." Critics seemed to agree with Tippett's bizarre opinion, as one person said: "Everything (Swift) does and everyone she dates or is friends with is carefully chosen for whatever image she is trying to project at the time. Now that she got booed, Kelse is on borrowed time..."

Article continues below advertisement

Another added: "The majority of the outfits Taylor wears is tacky so why the surprise?" However, the performer also had plenty in her corner as one responded: "I don't particularly like the boots and sparkly shorts but I don't see anything wrong with it either. Wearing shorts and a tank to a football game in the sweaty south seems like a pretty good choice..." A user said: "Wow! What a harsh way to go after someone's style choices..."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The 'Bad Blood' hitmaker was on hand to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs lose to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Article continues below advertisement

Swift was on hand to watch three-time Super Bowl winner Kelce and his Chiefs lose to the Eagles 40-22. However, the lost wasn't the only painful thing for Swift to witness as she was also booed by fans in attendance. The entertainer appeared on the Jumbotron inside the arena, which led to plenty of distaste among the crowd. Swift was spotted doing a subtle double-take before smiling. “What’s going on?” Swift appeared to ask as she was booed.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump also mocked Swift following her negative reaction.