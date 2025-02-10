Trump's Bitter Feud With Taylor Swift Gets Even More Brutal as He TROLLS Her For Being Booed at Super Bowl Amid Early Exit From Clash
Donald Trump has cranked up his bitter feud with Taylor Swift after she was booed at the Super Bowl.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the President, 78, mocked the singer, 35, on social media after he made an early exit from the showpiece in New Orleans, where her boyfriend Travis Kelce's side Kansas City Chiefs were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles.
He shared two contrasting videos – one showing him receiving huge applause, and the other Swift being booed.
Bad Blood singer Swift, who supported Kamala Harris' bid for the White House, was mercilessly heckled when she appeared on the big screen.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: "The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift.
"She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!"
Swift and Trump have a history of bad blood, with the President last year declaring "I hate Taylor Swift" on social media after she endorsed Harris.
The 14-time Grammy winner watched as the Chiefs were defeated by the Eagles 40-22 on Sunday night.
Kelce and teammate Patrick Mahomes failed to fight back tears towards the end of their crushing loss.
The Chiefs were cold from the get-go on offense, as Mahomes threw two interceptions, including a pick-six, and got sacked three times in the first half.
They were held scoreless in the first 30 minutes and trailed 24-0 at halftime, and Kelce didn't even record a single catch in that span.
Towards the end of the game, with the Chiefs trailing by more than 20 points at the time, Kelce was seen staring into space and in tears on the sidelines.
Trump is understood to have left while the Chiefs were held scoreless in the first 30 minutes of the contest.
Fox NFL's cameras spotted Trump's arrival at the Super Bowl with his kids Ivanka, 43, and Eric, 41, to watch the Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles.
The 47th president was seen greeting fans at the Caesars Superdome and was also joined by Eric's wife Lara, 42.
Before the game, Trump shared that he was rooting for the Chiefs.
NFL fans on social media reacted to Trump leaving the Caesars Superdome early.
"Trump needs to go to sleep," one wrote.
"He went back to work," a second commented.
"At least Trump didn't watch the rest of this blowout," a third added.
Trump made history as the first commander-in-chief to appear at the Super Bowl.
Before the game, while the Chiefs were warming up on the field, the team's star defensive tackle Chris Jones walked to Trump and shook his hands.
The six-time Pro Bowler Jones also appeared to say something to the President during the sequence.
During the national anthem, the Fox NFL cameras spotted Trump in a suite box and the crowd in The Big Easy could be heard cheering the Republican.
After Trump was spotted on TV, Jones was shown crying while on the sidelines.