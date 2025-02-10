Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Carrie Underwood's 'Plastic Face' Revealed After She Shocked Fans With Unreal Look at Donald Trump Inauguration Show — 'She's Gone Wild With Fillers and Botox!'

carrie underwood plastic face trump inauguration fillers botox
Source: MEGA

Carrie Underwood's 'unreal' look at Donald Trump's inauguration has prompted serious health concerns about the singer.

Feb. 10 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Country music darling Carrie Underwood's technically challenged performance at Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony got folks talking, but a lot of buzz also came from what appeared to be her plastic, not-so-fantastic face.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 41-year-old singer was forced to belt out “America the Beautiful” a cappella after a glitch knocked out her backing music – and one online meme complaining that she sounded off-key earned "likes" from fellow songbirds Ariana Grande and Mandy Moore.

But even more observers seemed tuned in to her puffed-up puss.

A plastic surgeon suspects Underwood's plumped lips and frozen forehead are signs of excessive work.

"Carrie obviously went wild with fillers and Botox," revealed an insider. "What's sad is her girl-next- door looks are getting destroyed by these OTT ops. Her lips look lumpy, her forehead doesn't move, and her cheeks seem way too plump."

Chicago-based plastic surgeon Dr. Otto Placik, of bodysculptor.com – who has not treated Carrie – also thinks she's had work done.

"Judging from the photos, I believe she's had fillers to the lips and jawline with some Botox," the medic Placik said. "I suspect she may have also had a forehead lift."

In 2017, the hitmaker needed more than 40 stitches to fix her face after falling at her Nashville home, but she denied having any plastic surgery.

Insiders said Underwood's gym-sculpted body is thriving, but her overdone face tells another story.

A source said her latest look may be a case of her trying to keep her face as fit-looking as her gym-toned body.

"Carrie could be an Olympic athlete with those sculpted muscles," our insider said. "But she's botching her face and needs to cut down on the cosmetic work ASAP."

