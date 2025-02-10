Country music darling Carrie Underwood's technically challenged performance at Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony got folks talking, but a lot of buzz also came from what appeared to be her plastic, not-so-fantastic face.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 41-year-old singer was forced to belt out “America the Beautiful” a cappella after a glitch knocked out her backing music – and one online meme complaining that she sounded off-key earned "likes" from fellow songbirds Ariana Grande and Mandy Moore.

But even more observers seemed tuned in to her puffed-up puss.