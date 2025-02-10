EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Carrie Underwood's 'Plastic Face' Revealed After She Shocked Fans With Unreal Look at Donald Trump Inauguration Show — 'She's Gone Wild With Fillers and Botox!'
Country music darling Carrie Underwood's technically challenged performance at Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony got folks talking, but a lot of buzz also came from what appeared to be her plastic, not-so-fantastic face.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 41-year-old singer was forced to belt out “America the Beautiful” a cappella after a glitch knocked out her backing music – and one online meme complaining that she sounded off-key earned "likes" from fellow songbirds Ariana Grande and Mandy Moore.
But even more observers seemed tuned in to her puffed-up puss.
"Carrie obviously went wild with fillers and Botox," revealed an insider. "What's sad is her girl-next- door looks are getting destroyed by these OTT ops. Her lips look lumpy, her forehead doesn't move, and her cheeks seem way too plump."
Chicago-based plastic surgeon Dr. Otto Placik, of bodysculptor.com – who has not treated Carrie – also thinks she's had work done.
"Judging from the photos, I believe she's had fillers to the lips and jawline with some Botox," the medic Placik said. "I suspect she may have also had a forehead lift."
In 2017, the hitmaker needed more than 40 stitches to fix her face after falling at her Nashville home, but she denied having any plastic surgery.
A source said her latest look may be a case of her trying to keep her face as fit-looking as her gym-toned body.
"Carrie could be an Olympic athlete with those sculpted muscles," our insider said. "But she's botching her face and needs to cut down on the cosmetic work ASAP."