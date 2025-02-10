Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: 'Single' Prince Harry Hammered With ANOTHER Blow as Wellness Firm BetterUp is Savaged by Ex-Staffers and Furious Customers — 'Cult-Like, Predatory and Toxic!'

Source: MEGA
Source: MEGA

Beleaguered Prince Harry has received another hammer blow as disgruntled ex-staffers and customers line up to slam his $4.7billion wellness firm BetterUp.

Feb. 10 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Beleaguered Prince Harry has received another hammer blow as disgruntled ex-staffers and customers line up to slam his $4.7bn wellness firm BetterUp.

The runaway royal rakes in around $1million a year as the California firm's chief impact officer but the firm has had a negative impact on some former workers and clients, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On the employment site Glassdoor, one employee branded the company a "Toxic Boys' Club", claiming they felt discouraged to speak up when something didn’t sit right, and that "wartime language" was used to push people to their limits.

Another claimed that BetterUp was a "psychologically unsafe place to work," saying: "everyone is uncomfortable and living in fear. It’s keep your head down… do your work, don’t get on someone’s bad side. No one will go to HR as HR is close to the leaders."

Source: MEGA

Harry is paid a king's ransom for his role at the wellness firm.
Source: MEGA

Harry is paid a king's ransom for his role at the wellness firm.

The British Royal lives in Montecito with ex-Suits star wife Meghan Markle but new President Donald Trump could deal a blow to his plans to become a US citizen over what he sees as Harry's betrayal of the Queen after claiming senior Royals were racist towards Meghan.

And rumors continue to swirl around his marriage as he appears to spend increasing amounts of time alone.

His job at life coaching firm BetterUp is to: "Raise awareness and advocate for mental fitness. Guide the company's social mission. Foster supportive communities. Create an environment for open conversations. Help people build resilience, confidence, and inner strength."

And a good start might be with those unhappy former workers. BetterUp has a 2.8-out-of-5 review score on Glassdoor.

Source: MEGA

Rumors continue to swirl around Prince Harry's marriage to Meghan.
Source: MEGA

Rumors continue to swirl around Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan.

Another reviewer said online: "Seemingly never-ending culture of toxicity and bad leadership. Useless and utterly powerless HR. Despite several attempts to 're-org', toxic insecure and incompetent leaders with no people skills still manage to find their way to positions of power. Big shame for what the company sells."

Yet another hit out: "Cult-like facade management out of touch. Bullying. Toxicity. Everyone out for themselves High burn out."

A third ex-worker said: "85% of sales team not hitting targets. Focus on the wrong things. Not enough investment in driving awareness or leads. Inner circle of favorites Some paid more than their manager. Very hierarchical."

harry wellness firm betterup savaged by ex staffersfurious customers
Source: MEGA

Describing Prince Harry's firm, an ex-worker said: 'Seemingly never-ending culture of toxicity and bad leadership.'

Prospective and former clients sang a similar tune

The firm has a 2.4-out-of-5 review rating on Trustpilot.

One user of the site blasted: "This was not a good experience.....the sales pitch is aggressive it is verging on predatory for sure. I almost committed to a package but got cold feet when it felt like I was speaking to someone selling me an internet package and not mental health coaching.

"I am glad I backed out because I read reviews by former employees and it didn't look good and also highlighted the poor pay pressure to sell and lay offs and that they pay Prince Harry over a million dollars a year and he seems like a mess so I can't imagine what that money is for. It would be better used on the staff or bring the price down.

harry wellness firm betterup savaged by ex staffersfurious customers
Source: MEGA

One reviewer of Prince Harry’s firm said: 'My coach was average, but unfortunately the materials/assignments didn't unlock any progress for me, personally.'

"I guess you always need to be careful with services so heavily advertised on social media."

Another reviewer added: "My coach was average, but unfortunately the materials/assignments didn't unlock any progress for me, personally.

"But, the biggest problems were the 30-minute sessions and the subscription model.

"Short Sessions: Too brief to get into the heart of any issue, and there's no prep beforehand. Need to pay more for more time. Lost Sessions: If you don't use session credits within 30 days, you LOSE them. I paid $160 and got nothing – no coaching, reimbursement, or rescheduling option.

Source: MEGA

The Duke of Sussex is 'flying solo' as 2025 looms.
Source: MEGA

The Duke of Sussex is 'flying solo' as 2025 looms.

"This seems predatory and I don't recommend BetterUp."

And S.R.Brown wrote on the site: "As a chief executive, it is disheartening to make a time and financial commitment to a platform like BetterUp, and to learn that the service lacks the depth and expertise as one would expect.

"The coaches do not have the expertise that they claim and, therefore, do not add value. In addition, I had concerns about the confidentiality of my discussions and privacy during coaching calls with coaches.

"When I inquired about the confidentiality of business strategies, I was told that there was not a defined policy or practice of NDA with coaches. Further, I experienced terrible customer support that was on the borderline of unprofessional."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

