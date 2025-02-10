EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Left Livid' After Hearing Kate Middleton Is Set For Huge Vogue Cover Shoot After Cancer Battle Recovery — 'She Thinks It’s Her Territory!'

Meghan Markle has told pals she's "fuming" after learning that royal rival Kate Middleton is to appear on the front cover of Vogue.

The Princess of Wales, now in remission from cancer, is set to grace the cover of the United States and UK versions of the world's best-known style mag, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

And Markle, married to Prince Harry, is said to be furious after she guest-edited the publication in 2019 and feels Middleton, wed to Harry's elder brother William, is stepping into her territory.

A source in California told us: "Meghan feels like she has the royal monopoly on all things health, beauty and fashion.