EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Left Livid' After Hearing Kate Middleton Is Set For Huge Vogue Cover Shoot After Cancer Battle Recovery — 'She Thinks It’s Her Territory!'
Meghan Markle has told pals she's "fuming" after learning that royal rival Kate Middleton is to appear on the front cover of Vogue.
The Princess of Wales, now in remission from cancer, is set to grace the cover of the United States and UK versions of the world's best-known style mag, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
And Markle, married to Prince Harry, is said to be furious after she guest-edited the publication in 2019 and feels Middleton, wed to Harry's elder brother William, is stepping into her territory.
A source in California told us: "Meghan feels like she has the royal monopoly on all things health, beauty and fashion.
"She has the lifestyle brand, the home in Montecito, the Netflix show in the pipeline and a direct line to all the beautiful people in the U.S.
"So she's kinda fuming that Kate seems to be stepping out of her lane and into Meghan's territory. She feels with Kate's love of the outdoors she should be on the cover some of kind of countryside magazine dedicated to horses and hiking, not Vogue."
Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has approached the royal via an intermediary to offer her worldwide Vogue covers, which include UK and US versions.
A source in London said: "After everything Kate's been through, it looks like she's ready to stir the pot and really make her mark as a global fashion icon.
"I mean, come on, she’s always loved the glamorous side of royal life, think film premieres, Royal Variety Shows, and of course, Wimbledon!
"Now, she’s itching to dive into that glitz and do more of what makes her shine. So, rumor has it that when that Vogue offer landed in her lap, Kate didn’t waste a moment.
"She started gathering opinions from her nearest and dearest, and guess what? Everyone was on the same page…she's got to go for it!
"It is incredible how far she’s since joining the royals and people do love her style. She’s not just a fashion icon; she’s so much more than that.
"Facing her cancer battle while juggling three little ones and doing it all under the intense scrutiny of the public eye? Talk about inspiration! Her journey is a beacon of hope for so many women who are navigating similar challenges. Such a compelling story, correct?"
The mother-of-three returned to the London hospital to thank her care team last year after beating cancer.
She wrote on Instagram: "I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year.
"My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything.
"We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional."
She then revealed her new roles as "Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden," before adding: "My hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer."