EXCLUSIVE: Henpecked Prince Harry 'Filled With Regret' He Ditched Fun-Loving, Boozy Pals in U.K. — AND His Hobbies — 'On Orders of Wife Meghan'

The royal exile had a reputation for being a "tearaway" in the years before he met Markle and he was often photographed leaving watering holes the worse for wear.

Now one former pal, UK comic and actor Jack Whitehall, has told how he was dropped by Harry when the royal settled down after meeting Markle.

The 36-year-old said: "I was quite good friends with Prince Harry back in the day, pre-Meghan when he was a tearaway."

An interviewer swiftly asked the strand-up if he was "dropped" by the now-estranged royal after marrying the former Suits star.

He added: "Yeah I mean I wasn't part of his inner circle… but I had a few nights out with him when he was quite fun."