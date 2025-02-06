EXCLUSIVE: Henpecked Prince Harry 'Filled With Regret' He Ditched Fun-Loving, Boozy Pals in U.K. — AND His Hobbies — 'On Orders of Wife Meghan'
Henpecked Prince Harry was forced to turn his back on his booze-loving mates after falling for Meghan Markle.
He had his wings clipped by his new lover and was made to swap booze-soaked nights on the town for country walks and cozy restaurant meals, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The royal exile had a reputation for being a "tearaway" in the years before he met Markle and he was often photographed leaving watering holes the worse for wear.
Now one former pal, UK comic and actor Jack Whitehall, has told how he was dropped by Harry when the royal settled down after meeting Markle.
The 36-year-old said: "I was quite good friends with Prince Harry back in the day, pre-Meghan when he was a tearaway."
An interviewer swiftly asked the strand-up if he was "dropped" by the now-estranged royal after marrying the former Suits star.
He added: "Yeah I mean I wasn't part of his inner circle… but I had a few nights out with him when he was quite fun."
A pal told us: "Harry regrets closing the door on this mates. He misses the boozing, the skiing, and attending rugby matches with the lads. He simply doesn't have that kind of friendship group in the United States and that's a shame."
Whitehall and Prince Harry had been spotted hanging out over the years and were even snapped at the Royal Variety Performance at London's Albert Hall in 2015.
The comic also quipped he wasn't invited to Harry's wedding to Markle because of a joke he made at the show.
During Jack's How To Survive The Summer Holidays tour, his father Michael said: "That is your friend Harry. Except you are not allowed to see him anymore. You have been banned... ostracized from the Sussexes."
Jack replied: "I think I have been banned because I called him 'Ginger Nuts' at the Royal Variety."
In his 2015 stand-up set, Whitehall joked he would "offer up his services as royal wingman" as Prince Harry was single at the time.
But he started dating Markle a year later and the pair eventually got married in 2018.
Last week we told how Prince Harry almost came to blows with telly star James Corden after the royal made a cruel crack about his appearance on one such drink-fueled night out.
And RadarOnline.com revealed how David Beckham separated the warring pair as things became heated during a drunken evening.
The clash with Harry and The Late Late Show host happened in 2011 but details of the altercation had remained secret.
Harry and former England soccer captain Beckham were out with friends at the exclusive Arts Club in London's Mayfair around Christmas time when Corden showed up having just performed in his West End play, One Man, Two Guvnors.
A source said: "There were some of Harry’s friends, some of James’ friends, and some of David’s gang, and they all intertwined.
"Then it all kicked off. James was furious. It quickly emerged that Harry had told a joke, and James definitely did not find it funny.
"It was at this point Beckham swooped in from the sidelines to intervene, playing the role of peacemaker."