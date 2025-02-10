EXCLUSIVE: Why Timothée Chalamet's Sister Has Billions of Reasons to Despise His Lover Kylie Jenner – After Sharing How She HATES Spoilt Jet-Setting Brats!
The actress sister of blazing hot star Timothée Chalamet indirectly blasted his galpal Kylie Jenner while ranting about the evils of billionaires – a jet-setting club that includes the Kardashian golden girl.
Pauline Chalamet, 32, reposted an online message berating the super-rich for being greedy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"If your job requires a college degree, you should be able to write off your student loan payments as a business expense the way CEOs write off their private jets and yachts for their jobs which require neither," read the disparaging missive that originated from Move On, a left-wing political group.
As previously reported, Kylie, 27, struck it rich from a cosmetics company she started with her mom, Kris Jenner, in 2014 and the makeup mogul likes to get around via her own private jet, called Kylie Air.
But critics have roasted her for casting an oversized carbon footprint.
In another, since-deleted post, Pauline – who stars in the HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls – railed about how billionaires "barely" pay any taxes, if at all.
"This should not be possible," she wrote. "Billionaires do not need to exist."
Still, Pauline greeted Kylie with a hug at an event in October, and Timothée, 29, and the Kardashian spawn were recently spotted looking happy together in Paris, where the Oscar-nominated heartthrob was promoting his hit film, A Complete Unknown.
"Could you imagine your son or brother coming home with a Kardashian," wrote one online user, adding: "His family needs to be concerned."