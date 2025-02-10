Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Timothee Chalamet

EXCLUSIVE: Why Timothée Chalamet's Sister Has Billions of Reasons to Despise His Lover Kylie Jenner – After Sharing How She HATES Spoilt Jet-Setting Brats!

timothee chalamet sister pauline hates kylie jenner rich jet setters
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet's sister resents entitled brats – just like her brother's girlfriend...

Feb. 10 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The actress sister of blazing hot star Timothée Chalamet indirectly blasted his galpal Kylie Jenner while ranting about the evils of billionaires – a jet-setting club that includes the Kardashian golden girl.

Pauline Chalamet, 32, reposted an online message berating the super-rich for being greedy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
timothee chalamet sister pauline hates kylie jenner rich jet setters
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet's sister Pauline has shaded Jenner types while slamming billionaires and their lavish lifestyles.

Article continues below advertisement

"If your job requires a college degree, you should be able to write off your student loan payments as a business expense the way CEOs write off their private jets and yachts for their jobs which require neither," read the disparaging missive that originated from Move On, a left-wing political group.

As previously reported, Kylie, 27, struck it rich from a cosmetics company she started with her mom, Kris Jenner, in 2014 and the makeup mogul likes to get around via her own private jet, called Kylie Air.

But critics have roasted her for casting an oversized carbon footprint.

Article continues below advertisement
timothee chalamet sister pauline hates kylie jenner rich jet setters
Source: MEGA

Chalamet's sister may once have hugged Jenner, but her post suggests she feels differently.

Article continues below advertisement

In another, since-deleted post, Pauline – who stars in the HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls – railed about how billionaires "barely" pay any taxes, if at all.

"This should not be possible," she wrote. "Billionaires do not need to exist."

Article continues below advertisement
timothee chalamet sister pauline hates kylie jenner rich jet setters
Source: MEGa

Critics have called out Chalamet's romance with Jenner, suggesting he is on his way to bag an A-list replacement as a lover.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Composite photo of Kanye West and Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Kanye West Doubles Down on Support for Jailed 'Sex Beast' Pal Sean 'Diddy' Combs With Vile New Rant MOCKING Cassie Ventura's Assault by Vicious Rapper

Photo of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Why Justin Bieber Is Sparking Fresh Fears Over Mental Health and Marriage — As Wife Hailey Shares Post About 'Rejection'

Still, Pauline greeted Kylie with a hug at an event in October, and Timothée, 29, and the Kardashian spawn were recently spotted looking happy together in Paris, where the Oscar-nominated heartthrob was promoting his hit film, A Complete Unknown.

"Could you imagine your son or brother coming home with a Kardashian," wrote one online user, adding: "His family needs to be concerned."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.